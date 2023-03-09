Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde now?

9 March 2023, 10:35

MAFS stars Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on season 10
Naomi Bartram

Are Duncan and Alyssa still together now? Everything you need to know about the MAFS season 10 couple...

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens and one couple who were hoping they’d found The One, is Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde.

The couple were matched during the first week and things seemed to start well, with Alyssa telling the cameras: "Duncan is absolutely my Prince Charming," and Duncan agreeing, "I felt fireworks."

But things started to go wrong when they headed off on the retreat and Duncan started spending less time with his wife.

So, are Duncan and Alyssa still together? Here’s what we know about the couple…

MAFS couple Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde have seemingly split up
Are Duncan and Alyssa from MAFS still together?

We don’t know for sure, but things aren’t looking good for Duncan and Alyssa as they haven’t been seen together since filming.

Despite the couple having one of the strongest relationships on this season of MAFS, according to Yahoo!, the pair both live on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and don’t spend any time together.

In an appearance on Weekend Today, Duncan was asked: “Where’s Alyssa?”

To which he said: "Where's Alyssa? Uh, probably down the road having a coffee. I'm not sure.”

Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on MAFS Australia
Where is Duncan from MAFS Australia now?

Following the show, Duncan was reportedly spotted getting flirty with MAFS intruder Evelyn Ellis at her recent viewing party in Sydney.

Evelyn has since denied the claims, saying: “Everyone from Sydney was invited.

“Melinda [Willis] and Layton [Mills] were supposed to come but she had to fly back to Brissy, and Ollie [Skelton] was sick that day.

“I was stuck with the boys which was fine, we just had a few drinks and watched the episode. There’s definitely nothing there.”

Where is Alyssa from MAFS Australia now?

We don’t know much about what Alyssa has been up to since MAFS season 10, but she did get into some drama of her own.

Alyssa supported her fellow brides Janelle Han and Jesse Burford when it came out that their respective partners Adam Seed and Claire Nomarhas had shared a kiss.

Viewers then called her a hypocrite as she had recently revealed she had been involved in an affair with a married man.

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle following the dinner party, Janelle said: “She was being called a hypocrite, but a lot of people don't know the full story.

“She was in a manipulative relationship and it really affected her and that's why she was so passionate about cheating because she knows how much it can damage a family.”

“She was 23, it was her boss, and this boss had completely manipulated the situation where he lied to her about being married saying it was a Green Card marriage. So she was innocently believing this narcissist and that was her first experience with a narcissist.

“It's not really my story to tell, but it's a really sad story and she feels very passionate about it. There's so much more to the story than her just being the other woman.”

