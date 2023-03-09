Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Janelle Han and Adam Seed now?

9 March 2023, 07:29

MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Adam
MAFS Australia couple Janelle and Adam are plagued by cheating. Picture: Instagram

Are Jannelle Han and Adam Seed from season 10 still together now? Here's what happened to the couple after they finished filming MAFS.

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 is underway in the UK and one new couple who embarked on married life together is Janelle Han and Adam Seed.

The 2023 TV series, which was filmed in the summer of 2022, is officially unfolding on our screens and while we get to grips with all the latest drama, we can skip a few months ahead and see how the couples are getting on - spoilers ahead.

Janelle, aged 28, and Adam, aged 35, looked like a couple made in heaven but they certainly faced plenty of challenges as the experiment went from financial worries to cheating confessions pretty quickly.

So did Janelle and Adam last the series? And are they still together? Here's what we know.

Janelle Hans selfie with dark purple lipstick
Janelle Hans was worried her new husband wouldn't find her attractive. Picture: Janelle Hans/Instagram

Are Jannelle and Adam from MAFS still together?

It's fair to say, things get quite heated between these two as not only are they not compatible, they are also centre of a MAFS cheating scandal.

To begin with, Adam's choice of career, a start-up prize business in London, causes lots of questions from her family who believe stability and an important job is crucial for their daughter's future.

Then, Adam confessed to cheating on his ex-fiancée with Janelle giving him the benefit of the doubt of. However, sadly, her original thoughts of "once a cheater, always a cheater" turn out to be true.

As the series unfolds, Adam and fellow contestant Claire grow close and share a kiss - ultimately ending his and Janelle's relationship.

It goes without saying they choose to leave.

Read more: Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

Read more: MAFS 2022: Where are the cast of season 9 now?

Where is MAFS Janelle Han now?

Since the show, Janelle has stayed as an influencer but has yet to reveal any new posts on Instagram that are not MAFS related.

She's used the grids on her social page to thank her MAFS friends and to apologise to fellow star Jesse Burford who first made the cheating allegations.

Janelle wrote: "Although I’ve gained trust issues now, I can say with confidence that I have built forever friendships. The women in this experiment are all boss b*tches. Luckily for me, I found incredible friendships that I will treasure for life #MAFS."

Where is MAFS Adam Seed now?

Adam has remained pretty quiet since appearing on the show and probably for good reason.

His social media pages are full of moments from his time on MAFS where he has admitted he "messed up".

He has since said he feels guilty and remorseful over his actions on the show.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Seed appeared on two other reality shows before MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia Adam Seed: Here's where you've seen him before

Call The Midwife could see a reunion for the final episode

Call The Midwife star hints return of legendary characters for last ever episode

MAFS stars Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde were matched on season 10

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde now?

Caitlin and Shannon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Shannon Adams and Caitlin McConville now?

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

The Chase viewers furious over Bradley Walsh's 'harsh' decision to reject answer

Trending on Heart

Stacey's son Rex, 3, has had his long blonde locks chopped off.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex 'looks 21' after dramatic new haircut

Celebrities

New mum Amy announced her baby son's name on Instagram.

Love Island's Amy Hart reveals baby's name and special meaning behind it

Celebrities

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Which Wetherspoons are closing down? Full list of UK pub closures

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed when your child should go to bed

Sleep expert reveals exact time children should go to bed

Lifestyle

MAFS Australia is back on E4

How to watch: Is Married at First Sight Australia on every night?

Spencer Matthews has opened up about the support of his wife

Spencer Matthews praises ‘incredible’ wife Vogue after Finding Michael documentary

London City Airport has become the first UK airport to get rid of the 100ml liquids rule

First UK airport scraps 100ml liquid rule ahead of school holidays

Travel

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness admits she was unhappy for 'too long' before Paddy split

Celebrities

Ollie and Tahnee were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton now?

Married at First Sight

Is it safe to walk your dog in the snow?

Can I walk my dog in the snow? Experts reveal how to keep your pooch safe

Lifestyle

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Ladybirds Books under examination by 'sensitivity readers' for 'offensive content'

Parenting

Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas were coupled on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas now?

A list of International Women's Day books for kids

International Women's Day: Inspiring books to read to your children

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle