Where is Married At First Sight Australia filmed? Where every single couple had their wedding

By Naomi Bartram

Married at First Sight Australia filming locations in Sydney revealed including where the weddings and commitment ceremonies were...

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 is back on our screens and there’s set to be more drama than ever.

Season 10 of the reality TV show kicked off Down Under in January and sees 10 new brides and 10 new grooms paired together by relationship experts in a bid to find The One.

Experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be helping the couples throughout the experiment, but it is ultimately their choice if they want to stay married.

But where is Married at First Sight Australia filmed and where were the weddings? Here’s what we know…

Where were the Married at First Sight Australia weddings?

Melinda and Layton - Melinda and Layton got married at The Jackson Yacht in Sydney Harbour. The yacht was decorated beautifully with floral arrangements for the special day.

Melissa and Josh - The couple tied the knot at Swifts in Sydney which is a late-Victorian Gothic Revival mansion in the suburb of Darling Point.

Alyssa and Duncan - Alyssa and Duncan first met at Tides Byron Estate in the Byron hinterlands set in a beautiful macadamia orchard.

Caitlin and Shannon - These two married at Braeside Gin House Creek Estate on the Gold Coast which is in two acres of historic grounds.

Janelle and Adam - Janelle and Adam first saw each other at The EarthHouse which is a purpose built wedding at Byron Bay which overlooks a mountain.

Sandy and Dan - These two first met at Miramare Gardens in Terrey Hills in Sydney.

Claire and Jesse - Married at the luxurious Novella On The Park in Abbotsford which is nestled in Western Sydney Parklands.

Tahnee and Ollie - The couple tied the knot at Carriageworks in Sydney which was decorated with neon lighting and colourful flowers.

Lyndall and Cameron - They married at Villa Rustica which is situated in the Byron Bay hinterland.

Bronte and Harrison - The pair married at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre which is in Rooty Hill in New South Wales.

Where are the MAFS Australia dinner parties?

The dinner parties are also filmed in Sydney in the suburb of Lilyfield which is rented every year for the show.

The 1,200sqm loft space is used for the pre-dinner drinks and the dinner itself, while it is also the location for the commitment ceremonies.

Where are the Married at First Sight Australia apartments?

After their honeymoons, the couples move into the SKYE hotel apartments on Kent St in Sydney.

Looking at their website, the rooms are available for $640 (£533) per night and feature lots of amazing facilities.

They have a fully equipped bathroom, as well as its own washing machine, iron and dryer, meaning the couples will have to share the housework.

In the building itself, you will find a gym, an indoor swimming pool and is located just a short walk from Darling Harbour.