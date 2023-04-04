Married At First Sight Australia stars Lyndall and Josh 'no longer on speaking terms' after fling

Lyndall and Josh have split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

What happened with Josh and Lyndall after Married at First Sight Australia and are they together?

A lot of drama went down after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion, including a short romance between Lyndall Grace and Josh White.

The couple reportedly got close at a cast wrap party, before then reuniting in Perth for another date.

But it looks like their relationship was very fleeting as the pair are reportedly no longer on speaking terms.

Fans of the show will know Josh was paired with Melissa Sheppard, while Lyndall married Cameron Woods.

Lyndall and Cam split up after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

After splitting with their on-screen partners, they reportedly ‘couldn't keep their hands off each other’ at the Ivy in Sydney in December, leaving their fellow cast members shocked.

One member of the cast said: “Lyndall and Josh were all over each other in front of everyone, and it was really uncomfortable to watch.

“They were so caught up in the moment they didn't even care who was watching.”

Sydney-based Josh is then said to have flown to Perth in late January to spend some time with Lyndall, before finding out she was actually dating someone else.

“Josh was heartbroken as he was under the impression Lyndall was single. She completely led him on,” a source told Daily Mail Australia.

“He was on the first flight back to Sydney and not happy one bit. They spoke for hours every day leading up to this holiday and she didn't mention it once.”

They added: “It has caused a lot of tension and drama within the group, and Lyndall and Josh are no longer on speaking terms. It's a complete mess.

“Lyndall wanted to keep the whole thing on the down-low - which is funny because she actually told some of the cast about it all on a night out in Perth.”

Melissa and Josh were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

Lyndall has now broken her silence on the romance, claiming some rumours were 'wildly inaccurate'.

She told Who magazine: “A lot of what's been said is wildly inaccurate.

“Josh messaged every person in the cast because he had a rough time when he left his marriage to Melissa and adjusting back to real life.

She went on to say they were friends during filming and 'exchanged a couple of messages' but got close after the final reunion.