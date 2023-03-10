Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White now?

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Melissa and Josh from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know about the MAFS couple...

Married at First Sight Australia couple Melissa and Josh were part of some major drama in season 10 of the show.

Their relationship started off on a high with the couple instantly feeling a connection and Melissa telling the camera: "There's this handsome, amazing man standing there who is everything that I've wanted.”

But things soon took a turn and the couple ended up getting into some very fiery arguments and Josh even started a romance with one of his co-stars after filming.

So, are Melissa and Josh still together? Here’s what we know about the MAFS Australia couple…

Melissa and Josh were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

Are Melissa and Josh from MAFS still together now?

No, Melissa and Josh are definitely not still together. While things kicked off well, the couple had a difficult week living together and Josh chose to leave at the first commitment ceremony.

However, Melissa wrote to stay and when the second commitment ceremony rolled around, there were even more problems.

Josh wrote leave again while Melissa wrote stay, with the experts deciding to change to rules and let Josh go.

Josh wanted to leave MAFS before Melissa. Picture: Channel 9/E4

"Josh, we can see clearly that you're pretty broken right now," expert John said, continuing: "I've never seen a relationship like this before in the experiment.

"We've also been around long enough to know there is no coming back for you in this experiment Josh, and we're not going to subject you any longer to this."

Where is Mellisa from MAFS Australia now?

Since the show stopped filming, Married At First Sight's Melissa has claimed Josh had an affair with Lyndall Grace which will be exposed in the reunion.

Speaking on a radio show in Australia, she said: “Let me tell you there is no poor Josh.

“Josh has got some action now. I know there is going to be some evidence that comes forward.

“When this comes out, I actually feel quite sorry for [Lyndall's husband] Cam.”

Melissa also claimed Josh was a 'very different person' in front of her compared to on camera, but did issue an apology on Instagram.

"Josh, I am sorry that my words were hurtful or damaging to you and that was never my intention to hurt you in any way, shape or form,” she said.

Where is Josh from MAFS Australia now?

Josh hasn’t opened up about his romance with Lyndall, but it’s thought the pair first kissed the day after filming the reunion on 17th December, when the MAFS went for a night out in Sydney.

While their short-lived fling has now ended, it was only recently exposed to the entire cast in WhatsApp group chats for the brides and grooms.

Meanwhile, Josh has spoken about his experience on the show, writing on Instagram: “Mel and I have had a chance to heal from our experiences.

"Let me very clear about one thing. What happened in the experiment happened between Mel and I - please do not attack Mel.

“It doesn't make me happy. It doesn't give me any satisfaction. It doesn't raise me up. At all."