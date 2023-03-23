The truth behind MAFS Australia star Bronte Schofield's 'fake' split from Harrison Boon

23 March 2023, 09:17

MAFS Australia drama as Bronte dumps Harrison
MAFS Australia drama as Bronte dumps Harrison. Picture: Channel Nine/E4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Married at First Sight Australia's Bronte Schofield reportedly had a game plan during her time on the show, according to 'leaked' texts.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon didn’t have the easiest time on the show.

In fact, they spent most of it arguing, with Bronte’s sister even calling her husband a “narcissistic, gaslighting d*******” during their homestay.

Things then came to a head when Bronte stormed out of the honesty box task saying she was ‘done’ with Harrison.

The star explained she was sick of Harrison ‘always playing the victim and gaslighting her’.

Bronte dumped her husband on MAFS Australia
Bronte dumped her husband on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

“I’m done with you!” she cried. “I’m done with this man.

“Harrison, we’re done, we’re over and I honestly never want to see you again.”

Sources have now claimed the plan was always to break up during the final dinner party, with Bronte caught smiling on her way to filming.

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have split on MAFS Australia
Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have split on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel 9/E4

An insider told Yahoo Lifestyle: "Bronte wanted to drag the relationship out as long as she could to really have a moment and agreed with producers the last dinner party would have the biggest impact.

“Harrison knew this was coming. He questioned why he even had to attend the dinner party as technically they broke up during homestays in Perth, but producers told him 'they have to film his out'. He knew exactly what he was walking into.”

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, ‘leaked’ texts appear to suggest Bronte planned to make it as far through the show as possible before dumping her husband.

As for Harrison, he’s wasted no time moving on as he recently stepped out with his new girlfriend Gina to celebrate the end of his TV marriage.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: “Harrison and Gina met a few months ago after his split from Bronte, and they've been inseparable ever since.

“They've kept their relationship under wraps until now, but with Harrison's TV marriage officially over, they're thrilled to be able to go public.”

