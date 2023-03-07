Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon now?

MAFS stars Bronte and Harrison are seemingly no longer together. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Bronte and Harrison from MAFS Australia season 10 still together? Find out everything about the couple...

If you’re Married at First Sight season 10 is set to keep us all hooked to our screens over the next few weeks.

And one couple who met for the first time on their wedding day was Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon, who didn’t exactly get off to the best start.

The couple were rocked by scandal in the first few minutes after Bronte's friend Jessica revealed Harrison had been seeing girls right up until the day before his wedding.

But what happened to the couple and are they still together now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS stars…

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are MAFS Australia’s Bronte and Harrison still together now?

It looks as though Bronte and Harrison are no longer together after a very rocky ride on the show.

As Bronte’s friend continued to spill the tea on Bronte’s escapades before he joined the show, she showed her some messages.

These revealed Harrison had told the mystery girl the relationship could continue after the show was over.

Bronte then confronted her new husband, with Harrison saying he was single at the time so did nothing wrong.

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon have seemingly split on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9/E4

He went on to say he had tried to 'soften the blow' with the girl in question and is now committed to his wife.

But later on in the series, the couple will sleep together and Harrison said he was no longer attracted to Bronte.

Harrison and Bronte no longer follow each other on Instagram, but they do follow other contestants on the show.

Where is MAFS’ Bronte now?

Bronte Schofield isn’t giving much away from her social media accounts, but she was recently spotted partying with fellow star Lyndall Grace in Sydney.

She also seemingly got a matching Roman numeral tattoo with some of the other brides, with Lyndall revealed: “When we went to the hens' night we all got along really well, most of us are really progressive and everyone was like, we should all get little 'X' tattoos for season 10, we're 10 women, we're all 10s.”

She went on to tell Yahoo Lifestyle: “I know not all of the women were comfortable getting a tattoo but that's the story behind it, just that we all want to be our best selves.”

Where is MAFS’ Harrison now?

We don’t know much about Harrison either, but some information has come out about ‘the other woman’ who he had been messaging.

He was reportedly said to be dating Abby Miller, who starred on this year's season of The Bachelors.

Although sources close to Harrison say the whole thing has been 'blown out of proportion', with the pair only knowing each other for a month beforehand.

“The whole thing was blown out of proportion,” one insider told Daily Mail Australia.