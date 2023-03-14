Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills' huge net worth

14 March 2023, 07:31

MAFS Australia star Layton Mills is CEO of a biotech company
MAFS Australia star Layton Mills is CEO of a biotech company. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

How much is Layton from MAFS Australia worth? Everything you need to know about his fortune...

Married at First Sight Australia is already giving us plenty of drama, including partner swaps and Dan Hunjas’ shock new relationship.

And one man who didn’t exactly have an easy ride on the show is Layton Mills after he was paired up with Melinda Willis.

Melinda had some reservations when she first met her future husband and referenced that his wedding vows hinted he was "from money".

But how much is MAFS star Layton Mills worth and where does he get his money from? Here’s what we know…

Layton and Melinda were matched on MAFS Australia
Layton and Melinda were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

What is Layton Mills’ net worth?

According to reports, Layton Mills is thought to be worth around $3,200,000 Australian dollars, which is £1.7million.

This estimate is based on the value of his online businesses, his house in Sydney and luxury car.

Having started out as an entrepreneur at the age of just 19, Layton has started a number of successful businesses, including his latest project in medicinal cannabis for pets.

MAFS star Layton Mills previously appeared on First Dates Australia
MAFS star Layton Mills previously appeared on First Dates Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Biotech company AusCann, which is an Australian-based company focused on the development of ‘cannabinoid-derived therapeutic products’ to provide medical treatment for humans and animals.

Before this, Layton was the founder and CEO of CannPal Animal Therapeutics Ltd, while he also has an Advanced Diploma in Business Management and Marketing and has won a Sydney Entrepreneur of the year award twice.

Aside from his businesses, Layton previously appeared on Channel Seven's First Dates Australia in 2016 and Wipeout Australia in 2009 so he is no stranger to reality TV.

Meanwhile, his Married At First Sight bride Melinda Willis is also the CEO of Australian beauty brand Feather Sisters, director of fashion brand BSSA and owner of a salon and premium eyelash brand.

Just before appearing on the show, she was forced to bin a quarter of a million dollars worth of products from her Feather Sisters brands.

Days before filming her wedding to Layton, she shared an Instagram Story explaining she'd decided to bin $245,000 worth of stock as it wasn't up to her high standards.

“$245,000 worth of FS stock binned today because we care more about our customers than money in our pockets,” she wrote at the time.

“Our products need to be the highest quality or they won't be sold. Welcome to the world of business.”

