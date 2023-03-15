Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has already been on two reality shows

15 March 2023, 15:15

Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has been on other shows
Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has been on other shows. Picture: Channel Nine/E4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

You might recognise MAFS star Layton Mills from a couple of other reality shows...

Layton Mills is currently looking for love on season 10 of Married At First Sight Australia, but it turns out he’s actually been on TV before.

As well as running his own company - and having a pretty impressive net worth - the MAFS star also appeared on the Australian version of First Dates back in 2016.

It was definitely a memorable episode, with Layton getting on with his match Lani like a house on fire.

He later went on to confess the pair hooked up four times after their blind date, but sadly their romance didn’t last.

MAFS star Layton Mills previously appeared on First Dates Australia
MAFS star Layton Mills previously appeared on First Dates Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

In a resurfaced interview, Layton was asked whether he was in love with Lani, but refused to give a straight answer.

And that wasn’t his first time on the show, as Layton also appeared on Wipeout Australia in 2009.

Viewers might recognise him for wearing a pink 'lucky headband' while competing on the giant obstacle course.

Layton isn’t the only MAFS to have had a reality show past, as Adam Seed also tried his luck at fame before joining the cast.

Layton and Melissa were matched on MAFS Australia
Layton and Melissa were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

In fact, he was also searching for love during an episode of ITV's Celebrity Dinner Date where he was matched with The Only Way Is Essex star Jasmin Walia.

The pair got on so well that Jasmin actually ended up asking him on another date, but these two never saw each other again after that.

He also appeared on Channel 4's Coach Trip which sees seven pairs travel across Europe in a coach.

MAFS' Adam Seed on Dinner Date in 2017
MAFS' Adam Seed on Dinner Date in 2017. Picture: ITV

Back on MAFS, Layton and his partner Melinda didn’t exactly get off to a good start when Melinda judged her partner for his appearance and then guessed he was ‘from money’.

But it looks like things could have turned around for the pair as Melinda and Layton appear to still be together and going strong.

In her most recent Instagram post, Melinda wrote: "Time for our nightly bonding ritual. We like to head down to the spa each night, to relax and shut out the external noise and commotion #peaceandserenity #MAFS."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island: The Reunion is on the horizon.

When is the Love Island 2023 reunion? Date, time and how to watch revealed

Are the MAFS Australia cast paid? Here's what we know...

How much are the Married at First Sight Australia stars paid?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi skirt from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white pleated skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

MAFS Australia star Harrison has made some shock claims about his wife Bronte

MAFS Australia's Harrison claims Bronte asked him to be in a 'fake' relationship

Love Island viewing figures 2023 have been revealed

Love Island voting results 2023 reveal big win for Kai and Sanam

Trending on Heart

Calls for drivers who litter out of their cars to be fined £1,000

Calls for drivers who litter out of their cars to be fined £1,000

Lifestyle

The government is extending free childcare to include babies as young as nine months.

Spring Budget 2023: What are the new childcare rules?

News

A mum has been left in tears over cruel trolls

Mum left in tears over backlash to her baby's 'different' name

Lifestyle

Dog owner livid after groomer transforms pet

Dog owner livid after groomer transforms pet with haircut

Lifestyle

Mark Wright has opened up about his 'nightmare' trip to Mallorca

Mark Wright drives 30 hours to Mallorca to sort out holiday home 'nightmare'

Celebrities

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely have been together for almost 30 years

Inside Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye's 20 year marriage

Celebrities

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her partner Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan pregnancy details: Who is her partner Bader Shammas and when is their baby due?

Celebrities

Jeremy Edwards has opened up about struggling to get a job after Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks star Jeremy Edwards admits he ‘can't get a job’ after quitting soap

David Schwimmer shares heartbreaking reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

David Schwimmer shares tragic reason he is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off

Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeling like she's 'failing'

Stacey Solomon admits feeling like she's 'failing' as a mum-of-five

Celebrities

Love Island 2023 applications are open now

Love Island application 2023: How to apply and when does it start?

The winners of Love Island 2023 have been revealed

Winners of Love Island 2023 revealed as Kai and Sanam make history

MAFS Australia star Layton Mills is CEO of a biotech company

Inside Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills' huge net worth

There are plenty of Love Island couples still together in 2023.

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2016.

Inside Gogglebox as ex-stars Sandi and Sandra reveal filming secrets

Gogglebox