Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has already been on two reality shows

Married at First Sight Australia star Layton Mills has been on other shows. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

By Naomi Bartram

You might recognise MAFS star Layton Mills from a couple of other reality shows...

Layton Mills is currently looking for love on season 10 of Married At First Sight Australia, but it turns out he’s actually been on TV before.

As well as running his own company - and having a pretty impressive net worth - the MAFS star also appeared on the Australian version of First Dates back in 2016.

It was definitely a memorable episode, with Layton getting on with his match Lani like a house on fire.

He later went on to confess the pair hooked up four times after their blind date, but sadly their romance didn’t last.

MAFS star Layton Mills previously appeared on First Dates Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

In a resurfaced interview, Layton was asked whether he was in love with Lani, but refused to give a straight answer.

And that wasn’t his first time on the show, as Layton also appeared on Wipeout Australia in 2009.

Viewers might recognise him for wearing a pink 'lucky headband' while competing on the giant obstacle course.

Layton isn’t the only MAFS to have had a reality show past, as Adam Seed also tried his luck at fame before joining the cast.

Layton and Melissa were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

In fact, he was also searching for love during an episode of ITV's Celebrity Dinner Date where he was matched with The Only Way Is Essex star Jasmin Walia.

The pair got on so well that Jasmin actually ended up asking him on another date, but these two never saw each other again after that.

He also appeared on Channel 4's Coach Trip which sees seven pairs travel across Europe in a coach.

MAFS' Adam Seed on Dinner Date in 2017. Picture: ITV

Back on MAFS, Layton and his partner Melinda didn’t exactly get off to a good start when Melinda judged her partner for his appearance and then guessed he was ‘from money’.

But it looks like things could have turned around for the pair as Melinda and Layton appear to still be together and going strong.

In her most recent Instagram post, Melinda wrote: "Time for our nightly bonding ritual. We like to head down to the spa each night, to relax and shut out the external noise and commotion #peaceandserenity #MAFS."