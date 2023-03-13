Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden now?

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Evelyn and Rupert from MAFS Australia still together now? Here's what we know about the couple...

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden joined the Married at First Sight Australia as intruders later on in the show.

Before tying the knot, Evelyn revealed her ex applied for a dating show while they were still together, while Rupert seemed to be extremely nervous to begin with.

The couple got off to an awkward start when Rupert dropped the rings and struggled to get his vows out on the big day.

But are Evelyn and Rupert still together now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS Australia stars…

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden got off to an awkward start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Evelyn and Rupert from MAFS still together?

We don’t know whether Evelyn and Rupert are still together, but things are looking good as they were actually spotted together.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen walking Evelyn’s dogs through Paddington in Sydney before enjoying brunch together.

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But some fans were convinced they had parted ways after a video of Evelyn and her castmates Duncan, Hugo, and Harrison appeared on TikTok.

The MAFS group were seen pouring champagne in each other’s mouths, but Rupert was noticeably missing from the video.

Where is Evelyn from MAFS now?

Evelyn has been pretty silent on social media since the show started airing in Australia.

But it was revealed she previously partied with some big stars when she was a nightclub host in London, including Justin Bieber.

Evelyn was working in London's Tape nightclub when she crossed paths with pop star Justin on a night out in February 2016.

Photos from the night show Justin, Evelyn and several other women getting into a taxi after leaving in the early hours of the morning.

Where is Rupert from MAFS now?

Rupert has been hanging out with his MAFS co-stars since the show stopped filming, as he was spotted with Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook recently.

Rupert joined Ollie and his wife Tahnee as they went on a date during a break from filming in Sydney in October.

But when Daily Mail Australia shared videos of Evelyn's viewing party following their wedding episode, Rupert was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, four of Evelyn’s male co-stars were there, so does this mean the couple didn't make it through the experiment?