Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden now?

13 March 2023, 09:09

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia
Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Evelyn and Rupert from MAFS Australia still together now? Here's what we know about the couple...

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden joined the Married at First Sight Australia as intruders later on in the show.

Before tying the knot, Evelyn revealed her ex applied for a dating show while they were still together, while Rupert seemed to be extremely nervous to begin with.

The couple got off to an awkward start when Rupert dropped the rings and struggled to get his vows out on the big day.

But are Evelyn and Rupert still together now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS Australia stars…

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden got off to an awkward start on MAFS Australia
Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden got off to an awkward start on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Evelyn and Rupert from MAFS still together?

We don’t know whether Evelyn and Rupert are still together, but things are looking good as they were actually spotted together.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, the couple was seen walking Evelyn’s dogs through Paddington in Sydney before enjoying brunch together.

Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia
Evelyn Ellis and Rupert Bugden tied the knot on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But some fans were convinced they had parted ways after a video of Evelyn and her castmates Duncan, Hugo, and Harrison appeared on TikTok.

The MAFS group were seen pouring champagne in each other’s mouths, but Rupert was noticeably missing from the video.

Where is Evelyn from MAFS now?

Evelyn has been pretty silent on social media since the show started airing in Australia.

But it was revealed she previously partied with some big stars when she was a nightclub host in London, including Justin Bieber.

Evelyn was working in London's Tape nightclub when she crossed paths with pop star Justin on a night out in February 2016.

Photos from the night show Justin, Evelyn and several other women getting into a taxi after leaving in the early hours of the morning.

Where is Rupert from MAFS now?

Rupert has been hanging out with his MAFS co-stars since the show stopped filming, as he was spotted with Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook recently.

Rupert joined Ollie and his wife Tahnee as they went on a date during a break from filming in Sydney in October.

But when Daily Mail Australia shared videos of Evelyn's viewing party following their wedding episode, Rupert was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, four of Evelyn’s male co-stars were there, so does this mean the couple didn't make it through the experiment?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Ron Hall is a 2023 finalist

Love Island Ron Hall: Age, where he's from and job

Love Island's Lana Jenkins is a 2023 finalist

Love Island Lana Jenkins: Where's she's from, age and job revealed

Dan and Sandy were rocked by a scandal on MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia shock as Dan is now dating wedding guest after Sandy drama
Disney has released the live-action trailer of The Little Mermaid.

Disney releases The Little Mermaid trailer with first look at Ariel and Ursula

John Travolta has opened up about his good friend Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta breaks down in tears during Oscars tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Where is Holly Willoughby's dress from today?

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Maya Jama accidentally revealed the dumped stars

Love Island's Maya Jama accidentally reveals dumped couple before it aired

There is no minimum legal age at which ear piercing can be offered in the UK but many shops have their own policies.

Body piercer praised for refusing to pierce newborn baby's ears

Parenting

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

Celebrities

A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air.

Woman shares 'genius' way she stops people talking to her on flights

Lifestyle

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and more revealed

The Friends actress realised she had gone too far with cosmetic tweaks.

Courteney Cox admits getting fillers is her 'biggest beauty regret'

Celebrities

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White now?

The mum-of-three told fans she felt "frazzled".

Helen Flanagan shares motherhood struggles after split from Scott Sinclair

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon fans were in hysterics over her photo blunder

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as fan points out awkward blunder in new baby pics

Celebrities

How to remove snow from your car and drive safely

How to remove snow from the car and drive safely in icy weather

News

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

Sally-Ann scooped over £838,000 on the EuroMillions draw.

Mum working two jobs to make ends meet wins £838k on lottery

Money

Boots is making changes to its Advantage Card points and discounts scheme.

Boots announces big Advantage Card shake-up from discounts to points

Shopping