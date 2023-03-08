Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton now?

8 March 2023

Ollie and Tahnee were matched on MAFS Australia
Ollie and Tahnee were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS season 10 still together? Here's what we know about the couple...

Married at First Sight Australia season 10 stars Tahnee and Ollie were the youngest pair to be matched in Married At First Sight Australia history.

And things got off to an amazing start when they seemingly hit it off straight away and became one of the most promising couples.

Their connection blossomed throughout the series and Tahnee and Ollie looked to be going strong.

But are Tahnee and Ollie still together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are seemingly still together
Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are seemingly still together. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS still together?

It looks like Tahnee and Ollie are still together and have even moved in together after filming stopped.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, since production stopped in December, Ollie began flying back and forth between Perth and Sydney to see his wife.

Fed up of long distance, they have now signed a 12-month lease on a house together after deciding Ollie was going to relocate to New South Wales.

As for their time on the show, they had a pretty drama free time and embraced the process of going on a honeymoon and planning dates together.

Tahnee was matched with Ollie on MAFS Australia season 10
Tahnee was matched with Ollie on MAFS Australia season 10. Picture: Instagram

Where is Tahnee from MAFS now?

Since filming wrapped, Tahnee has opened up about her future with Ollie, even suggesting the pair could welcome their very own family.

“It’s definitely something we see in the future,” they both told New Idea, adding: “We love kids … they are so cute!”

Suggesting some suitable monikers for their little on, Tahnee added: “I’d love to have something unique.”

Where is MAFS’ Ollie now?

As for Ollie, he hit the headlines when it was revealed he was actually related to his bride, but not by blood.

As the couple got to know each other at their reception, they stumbled across the shocking discovery that their wedding guests began to recognise each other.

It was then revealed Tahnee’s brother-in-law is Ollie’s second cousin, with a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle: "Technically, they are distant relatives in a weird way. A lot of the cast would joke about it."

