Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

By Naomi Bartram

Are Hugo and Tayla from MAFS Australia still together? Here's what we know about the couple...

Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong didn’t exactly have an easy time on Married at First Sight Australia, with the pair butting heads right from the start.

As the show progressed, Tayla became one of the most controversial characters from the series.

She even ended up quitting altogether after one particularly dramatic commitment ceremony.

But are Tayla and Hugo still together now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Are Tayla and Hugo from MAFS still together now?

Tayla and Hugo are definitely not still together now. Straight off the back, Tayla refused to sleep in the same bed as her husband, telling him she wasn’t attracted to him.

At their honeymoon, Hugo asked Tayla what she was looking for in a partner, to which she replied: "It was probably someone the opposite of you. When I first saw you I thought... I don't think he's very sporty.

"I actually requested someone who didn't talk much... a man's man. A Tradie, footballer, a bit rowdy, likes to drink beer. That's definitely my type of guy. You're probably not my type. There you go, you happy?"

Things got even worse when ‘butt dial’ gate happened and Hugo was heard speaking badly of his wife on a night out.

After a disastrous Retreat Week, Tayla left the experiment to return home to Tasmania, without telling Hugo.

She then turned up half way through the dinner party to give Hugo ‘a second chance’ but he told her there was no need for them to stay together.

They then headed back to the table and announced their split to the group.﻿

Where is Tayla from MAFS Australia now?

Tayla has since spoken about her time on the show, saying she feels like she was given a ‘villain’s edit.’

“I’ve definitely been given the villain edit,” she said in an interview.

She went on to say: “They didn’t really have a female villain this year and I had to slide into that role a little bit.

“I don’t think it’s a true representation of myself and it’s not reflecting who I am, but it is what it is. The people who know me know me.”

There were even rumours surrounding Tayla and her MAFS Australia co-star Cam, which she soon put to bed.

She said: "Yeah, there is a little bit of truth to that,” before calling Cam was a "loose cannon," and adding it was "very one-sided."

When the hosts asked: "So did you ever hook up?" she responded: "No...we're just really good friends.”

Where is Hugo from MAFS Australia?

Hugo has also spoken out about his time on the show, with the IT accountant telling the Today Extra Tayla came across as 'disingenuous'.

He said: “I have zero clue why Tayla did half the things she did during our time in the experiment. It was all quite a lot and quite confusing for me.”

Hugo added: “It was largely mixed messaging. If you say someone isn't your type and you put in zero effort from day one, and then you flee back to Tasmania and return to say you wish to give the experiment a go!”