Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong now?

10 March 2023, 15:29

Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia
Taylor and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are Hugo and Tayla from MAFS Australia still together? Here's what we know about the couple...

Tayla Winter and Hugo Armstrong didn’t exactly have an easy time on Married at First Sight Australia, with the pair butting heads right from the start.

As the show progressed, Tayla became one of the most controversial characters from the series.

She even ended up quitting altogether after one particularly dramatic commitment ceremony.

But are Tayla and Hugo still together now? Here’s what we know about the MAFS Australia couple.

Tayla and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia
Tayla and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Tayla and Hugo from MAFS still together now?

Tayla and Hugo are definitely not still together now. Straight off the back, Tayla refused to sleep in the same bed as her husband, telling him she wasn’t attracted to him.

At their honeymoon, Hugo asked Tayla what she was looking for in a partner, to which she replied: "It was probably someone the opposite of you. When I first saw you I thought... I don't think he's very sporty.

"I actually requested someone who didn't talk much... a man's man. A Tradie, footballer, a bit rowdy, likes to drink beer. That's definitely my type of guy. You're probably not my type. There you go, you happy?"

Things got even worse when ‘butt dial’ gate happened and Hugo was heard speaking badly of his wife on a night out.

Tayla quit MAFS Australia half way through the show
Tayla quit MAFS Australia half way through the show. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

After a disastrous Retreat Week, Tayla left the experiment to return home to Tasmania, without telling Hugo.

She then turned up half way through the dinner party to give Hugo ‘a second chance’ but he told her there was no need for them to stay together.

They then headed back to the table and announced their split to the group.﻿

Where is Tayla from MAFS Australia now?

Tayla has since spoken about her time on the show, saying she feels like she was given a ‘villain’s edit.’

“I’ve definitely been given the villain edit,” she said in an interview.

She went on to say: “They didn’t really have a female villain this year and I had to slide into that role a little bit.

“I don’t think it’s a true representation of myself and it’s not reflecting who I am, but it is what it is. The people who know me know me.”

There were even rumours surrounding Tayla and her MAFS Australia co-star Cam, which she soon put to bed.

She said: "Yeah, there is a little bit of truth to that,” before calling Cam was a "loose cannon," and adding it was "very one-sided."

When the hosts asked: "So did you ever hook up?" she responded: "No...we're just really good friends.”

Where is Hugo from MAFS Australia?

Hugo has also spoken out about his time on the show, with the IT accountant telling the Today Extra Tayla came across as 'disingenuous'.

He said: “I have zero clue why Tayla did half the things she did during our time in the experiment. It was all quite a lot and quite confusing for me.”

Hugo added: “It was largely mixed messaging. If you say someone isn't your type and you put in zero effort from day one, and then you flee back to Tasmania and return to say you wish to give the experiment a go!”

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A TikTok user has praised for brutal way she stops people from talking mid-air.

Woman shares 'genius' way she stops people talking to her on flights

Lifestyle

Mae Muller is the UK's first female representative at Eurovision since 2018.

Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and more revealed

The Friends actress realised she had gone too far with cosmetic tweaks.

Courteney Cox admits getting fillers is her 'biggest beauty regret'

Melissa Sheppard and Josh White were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melissa Sheppard and Josh White now?

TV & Movies

The mum-of-three told fans she felt "frazzled".

Helen Flanagan shares motherhood struggles after split from Scott Sinclair

Stacey Solomon fans were in hysterics over her photo blunder

Stacey Solomon in hysterics as fan points out awkward blunder in new baby pics

How to remove snow from your car and drive safely

How to remove snow from the car and drive safely in icy weather

News

MAFS Australia couple Melinda and Layton selfies

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Melinda Willis and Layton Mills now?

TV & Movies

Sally-Ann scooped over £838,000 on the EuroMillions draw.

Mum working two jobs to make ends meet wins £838k on lottery

Money

Boots is making changes to its Advantage Card points and discounts scheme.

Boots announces big Advantage Card shake-up from discounts to points

Shopping

Aldi customers are not happy about the new rules being put in place in some stores

Aldi shoppers furious as staff start checking bags for stolen goods

Shopping

Stacey's son Rex, 3, has had his long blonde locks chopped off.

Stacey Solomon's son Rex 'looks 21' after dramatic new haircut

Adam Seed appeared on two other reality shows before MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia Adam Seed: Here's where you've seen him before

TV & Movies

Call The Midwife could see a reunion for the final episode

Call The Midwife star hints return of legendary characters for last ever episode

TV & Movies

New mum Amy announced her baby son's name on Instagram.

Love Island's Amy Hart reveals baby's name and special meaning behind it