Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield breaks silence on Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

26 April 2023, 10:48

Bronte Schofield has defended herself
Naomi Bartram

After her dramatic MAFS Australia exit, Bronte Schofield has defended her ex husband Harrison Boon.

Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield didn’t have the easiest time on the show after being matched with Harrison Boon.

They quickly became one of the most controversial couples after Harrison’s unkind treatment of his wife.

After reaching her limit, Bronte then dramatically left the experiment during the final dinner party.

As for Harrison, he wasted no time moving on after the show as he recently stepped out with his new girlfriend Gina to celebrate the end of his TV marriage.

Bronte dumped her husband on MAFS Australia
Bronte has now reacted to the news, responding to a recent comment on a TikTok video to defend herself.

When one user made a horrible comment about her looks, she responded: “I agree, his new gf is stunning and I wish her nothing but the best with Harrison.

“Dimming someone else’s light won’t make yours shine any brighter.”

Harrison and Gina made their public debut at their 'Freedom Day' party at Sydney's Coogee Pavilion, which happened to take place at the same time his split with Bronte was aired.

The MAFS star has since revealed his new girlfriend isn’t bothered by his reputation as he was portrayed as a completely different person.

Bronte Schofield and Harrison Boon were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
“She has never seen that side of me, and she probably never will,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Like, I don't go around trying to call people out and be in arguments in my day-to-day life. It's not who I am. I just want to get along with people and make the most out of life.”

Opening up about his time on MAFS, he said: “They want people that are going to stand up for themselves and create the conflict.

“That's the whole point of MAFS - arguments, blow-ups, that's the show. That's what we all tune in for.”

Offering some advice to those considering going on the new series of the show, Harrison added: “Go into it with eyes wide open and don't let production push you around.

“You really have anywhere between half and 25 per cent chance of being a main character, and even less of being a good one.”

