Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

25 April 2023, 07:25

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia
Picture: Channel Nine/E4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Alyssa Barmonde has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia aired Down Under.

Married at First Sight Australia Alyssa Barmonde was at the centre of plenty of drama during the 2023 series.

Alyssa had to defend herself after she was criticised for her actions towards husband Duncan James.

Now, the single mum said that two weeks after the season finale aired she was made redundant from a company she'd worked for for seven years, which she believes wasn't a 'coincidence'.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, she went on to say she went through a 'really dark... couple of months' while the show was airing and had to stop watching.

Alyssa has said she lost her job after MAFS aired
Alyssa has said she lost her job after MAFS aired. Picture: Instagram

Alyssa shared that she's now seeing a therapist up to three times a week to help overcome the harassment she's dealing with.

This comes after the star recently jumped to the defence of fellow MAFS alumni Olivia Frazer who appeared on the show last year.

Olivia was branded a 'villain' during season nine and also lost her job after she ‘exposed’ co-star Domenica Calarco as an OnlyFans model.

Speaking on a podcast this week, Olivia revealed that she had been ‘verbally abused’ after the series finished.

MAFS couple Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde have seemingly split up
MAFS couple Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde have seemingly split up. Picture: Channel 9/E4

“I was home alone in mine and Jackson's [Lonie] shabby little house, and a car full of women pulled up out front, hurling insults,” she said.

Alyssa, who has been trolled online on this year's show, went on to defend Olivia in a now-deleted TikTok video.

She said: “I love everyone in the comment section thinking they know how reality TV producing and editing works.

“Until you live through it, you have no idea how much they can twist and manipulate reality to fit a storyline. Reality TV is not reality.

“She is not blaming it on the edit. She is trying to explain how things can be misconstrued.”

Olivia Frazer received backlash on Married at First Sight Australia
Olivia Frazer received backlash on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

She added: “Keep scrolling if you don't agree or don't like it. Don't hide behind a keyboard and throw hate at someone you think you know.

“Social media has become such a bully culture; it's disgusting.”

Alyssa added: “We all have regrets, and we aren't perfect. But stalking, harassing, and death threats are not a way of showing someone you think you know from a reality TV show what you 'think' of them.

“It's pure vile hatred. And it has got to stop.”

