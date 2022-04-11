Married At First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer lost her job after backlash

Olivia Frazer has revealed she lost her job and had to delete social media after appearing on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer found herself at the centre of controversy after a row with Domenica Calarco.

The drama started when 28-year-old Olivia shared intimate photos of her fellow bride with their co-stars during the Channel 9 social experiment.

The teaching assistant - who was matched with Jackson Lonie - has since admitted she has faced a barrage of abuse from viewers and has even lost her job.

During an interview, Olivia described herself as 'a shell of a person', as she said: "I’ve already lost my job as a direct result of this show.”

When asked if she had any regrets about going on the show, Olivia added: "I don’t as I’ve got some beautiful girlfriends from it … and I don’t, as I’ve got Jackson."

"I’ve seriously only had three nice encounters in public. I’ve had a lot of awful ones.”

Following the backlash, Olivia was even forced to delete her social media accounts to get away from the negative comments.

The reality star has since returned to Instagram, but has turned the comments feature off all of her photos.

“I’m at the point now where I’m trying to get up off the floor … I’m at rock bottom, and I’m trying to get up,” she told host Mia Freedman on a podcast in Australia.

“And every time someone messages one of my loved ones something awful, I feel like I’m getting kicked back down. I’ve had death threats sent to my personal phone number … and I’ve had many on Facebook.”

Olivia's husband Jackson has continued to defend his wife over the past few months, with the pair even moving in together recently.

Praising her partner, Olivia said: "I’m a shell of a person, honestly.

"Thank God for Jackson, as I would not have survived this without him, and my mum and brother. It’s been hell."