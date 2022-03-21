Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

Married at First Sight Australia viewers have complained about Olivia Frazer

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have complained about Olivia Frazer after she allegedly shared a ‘leaked photo’ of Domenica Calarco without her consent.

Olivia - who is married to Jackson Lonie - shared the image with her co-stars after finding Dom had an OnlyFans account.

During the episode, which aired in Wednesday in Australia but is yet to air in the UK, she told the camera: “I have no idea who’s seen it in the group.

“I just sent the photos through. So, my bad, but also, I don’t really care enough to overthink it.”

Naturally, Domenica was very upset, saying: “Everything she did was calculated,” before storming out of the dinner party.

Viewers have now created a Change.org petition calling for the ‘e-safety commissioner to immediately take action against Olivia’, with over 110,000 signing so far.

The petition states: "Tonight it was revealed the participant 'Olivia Frazer' shared an intimate image of another participant 'Domenica Calarco' with the other participants in the program, without Domenica's consent.

"This meets the official definition of 'image based abuse' outlined on the e-safety commissioner's website 'image-based abuse occurs when an intimate image or video is shared without the consent of the person pictured'.

"As such, I would like to petition the e-safety commissioner to immediately take action against Olivia Frazer, in order to make it clear this kind of abuse is not acceptable, especially on a nationally syndicated television program in which both the victim and the perpetrator have taken part."

The petition was later updated, explaining the E-Safety Commissioner's Office advised they 'can only investigate matters reported by the person affected or their nominated representative'.

Olivia has since spoken out about the incident, telling The Kyle and Jackie O Show she wishes it hadn't come out like that.

"I don't see anything wrong with OnlyFans", she said.

"Like I think it's so cool that women can own their sexuality and stuff like that ... I wasn't trying to shame her."

Olivia's husband Jackson added: "If people actually want to come and get to know us I'm more than happy to have a beer with them and sit down have a chat and you know, go through everything that we've been through.

"The abuse needs to stop. It's pretty upsetting. Poor Liv can't go to the shops without having somebody there."