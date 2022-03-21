Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’

21 March 2022, 08:38 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 09:44

Married at First Sight Australia viewers have complained over a scene with Olivia Frazer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have complained about Olivia Frazer after she allegedly shared a ‘leaked photo’ of Domenica Calarco without her consent.

Olivia - who is married to Jackson Lonie - shared the image with her co-stars after finding Dom had an OnlyFans account.

During the episode, which aired in Wednesday in Australia but is yet to air in the UK, she told the camera: “I have no idea who’s seen it in the group.

Olivia shared a photo of Dom on Married at First Sight Australia
Olivia shared a photo of Dom on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

“I just sent the photos through. So, my bad, but also, I don’t really care enough to overthink it.”

Naturally, Domenica was very upset, saying: “Everything she did was calculated,” before storming out of the dinner party.

Viewers have now created a Change.org petition calling for the ‘e-safety commissioner to immediately take action against Olivia’, with over 110,000 signing so far.

The petition states: "Tonight it was revealed the participant 'Olivia Frazer' shared an intimate image of another participant 'Domenica Calarco' with the other participants in the program, without Domenica's consent.

"This meets the official definition of 'image based abuse' outlined on the e-safety commissioner's website 'image-based abuse occurs when an intimate image or video is shared without the consent of the person pictured'.

Domenica was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia
Domenica was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

"As such, I would like to petition the e-safety commissioner to immediately take action against Olivia Frazer, in order to make it clear this kind of abuse is not acceptable, especially on a nationally syndicated television program in which both the victim and the perpetrator have taken part."

The petition was later updated, explaining the E-Safety Commissioner's Office advised they 'can only investigate matters reported by the person affected or their nominated representative'.

Olivia has since spoken out about the incident, telling The Kyle and Jackie O Show she wishes it hadn't come out like that.

"I don't see anything wrong with OnlyFans", she said.

"Like I think it's so cool that women can own their sexuality and stuff like that ... I wasn't trying to shame her."

Olivia's husband Jackson added: "If people actually want to come and get to know us I'm more than happy to have a beer with them and sit down have a chat and you know, go through everything that we've been through.

"The abuse needs to stop. It's pretty upsetting. Poor Liv can't go to the shops without having somebody there."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness
The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in

Trending on Heart

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle

The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited earlier this week

Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast reunite 20 years after iconic show
UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

UK 'hotter than Malaga' this weekend as Brits bask in 18 degrees and sunshine

Weather

The days of sharing Netflix accounts could soon be over... (stock images)

Netflix announces tougher crackdown on password sharing

Episode four of Dirty Mother Pukka is on Global Player now

Dirty Mother Pukka: Mary Portas joins Anna Whitehouse for episode four

Lifestyle

Which animal did you see first?

The first animal you see in this picture reveals your personality type

Lifestyle