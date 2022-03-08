Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes in shock ‘cheating’ scandal

8 March 2022, 14:03

Caroline and Daniel were caught in a shock cheating scandal during this year's Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

It happens every year, at least a couple of Married at First Sight Australia contestants are caught up in a cheating scandal.

And this time around, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes ended up getting VERY cosy after deciding to meet up in secret.

They first met at the Dinner Party in the third week of the experiment and felt a spark instantly.

"There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there," Daniel told WHO.

Carolina and Daniel hit it off on Married at First Sight Australia
Carolina and Daniel hit it off on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

He added: "At the time I thought, this is a good feeling. I can’t explain it but it was the feeling I thought I was going to have with my bride.”

"My whole demeanor changed when I was talking to Carolina. I was more confused, but I was intrigued. There was so much going on in my head."

Carolina later told TV WEEK: "Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband.”

Caroline and Daniel kissed on Married at First Sight Australia
Caroline and Daniel kissed on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

While 30-year-old Daniel’s relationship with his wife Jessica Seracino fell apart and she ended up quitting the show, he later reportedly had lots of on- and off-camera meetings with Carolina, 33.

The pair even shared a kiss after flirting over a drink on the show.

Carolina’s husband Dion Giannarelli has since revealed he had no idea his wife was flirting with another groom behind his back.

Speaking on a radio show, Dion said: “No idea whatsoever about all of this.

“This was happening all behind my back and I was completely unaware and I was told [by Carolina] that you know, ‘You don't try enough and I will continue to try’.

Caroline said she didn't feel a spark with Dion on MAFS Australia
Caroline said she didn't feel a spark with Dion on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

“Seeing all this happening behind my back makes me really now realise why she would never wanted to try and connect, she has something else going on, a different agenda.”

Despite all the drama, it turns out Daniel and Carolina might actually still be together, as the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand through Sydney Airport on February 26.

According to The Wash, Daniel was staying with Carolina and her 16-year-old son in Sydney and they were about to go and visit his family in Brisbane.

