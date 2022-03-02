Married At First Sight Australia's Selin Mengu speaks out on messy split from Anthony Cincotta

Selin from Married at First Sight Australia has opened up about her rocky relationship with Anthony.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the new series of Married at First Sight Australia.

After airing on Channel Nine over in Oz earlier this year, now we’re being treated to all the drama here in the UK.

And one couple who definitely had their fair share of drama is Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta, who didn’t exactly have a smooth ride in the process.

Selin has confirmed her split from Anthony on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

But while the brides and grooms are usually banned from revealing the outcome of their marriage until after the show has aired, now Selin has spoken out about her split from Anthony.

After being criticised by viewers for rejecting her husband, the mother of one, 32, said viewers didn’t see everything that was going on during the show.

Speaking to 2Day FM's The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin, she then claimed that Anthony dropped his ‘gentlemanly act’ when the cameras stopped rolling and she was always just 'sticking up’ for herself.

This comes after Selin and Anthony officially ended their relationship at a commitment ceremony following an almighty dinner party fight.

Selin and Anthony split during a MAFS commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

Explaining why he wanted to leave the process, Anthony said: “I need that spark in my life, I need that flare, I need that excitement. I need to be able to connect with somebody and I'm just not feeling that”

He added: “I was actually smiling today at spending time with my one true love, my daughter, so I wrote leave.”

Selin then told the experts: “The one thing I didn't want to do is lead him on.

“We stayed on to try and see what this was, but I feel I wouldn't keep going for something I don't feel a spark for, so I'm done.”

At the previous dinner party, the couple ended up in a screaming match over a McDonalds bill.

Yelling at each other across the table, Selin revealed Anthony had sent her an invoice for $16.75 after he bought her a meal.

“You sent me that receipt!” she screamed, adding: “$16.75. You sent me the receipt and your account details!”

Anthony hit back: “You asked for the receipt!”, telling Selin she was “clutching onto straws”.