Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back with a brand new series and a brand new batch of hopefuls.

And there is more drama than ever, with six ‘intruders’ joining the show late to shake things up - including Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli.

Things didn’t exactly get off to a good start for these two after Carolina, 33, kept Dion, 33, and their guests waiting for three hours after a ‘meltdown’ over her hair and makeup.

Dion clearly thought the single mum was worth the wait and the two instantly hit it off.

Carolina Santos and Dion Giannarelli were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

But where are Dion and Carolina now and are they still together?

Are Dion and Carolina from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

It’s not clear whether Dion and Carolina are still together, but they don't currently follow each other on Instagram, despite following some of their co-stars.

In another clue, Dion was seen arriving at the season's reunion without his wife.

Despite these hints, Carolina and Dion got off to a great start, with Carolina saying she was impressed by how ‘patient’ Dion was with her.

Carolina Santos is starring on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Carolina even opened up about her 16-year-old son, telling Dion: "I got pregnant when I was really young. I was only 15, and then I decided to run with it and raised him all on my own.”

To which Dion replied: "You've done an amazing job to raise a 16-year-old boy at such a young age.

"You should be very proud. Thank you for being honest and telling me."

Where is Carolina Santos now?

By the looks of her Instagram page, Carolina has been busy living her best life and still working on her business.

Carolina is also a social media influencer and has 60.9k followers on Instagram, where she sells products to her fans.

Dion Giannarelli is a property developer. Picture: Instagram

She has been sharing plenty of photos hanging out with her friends and family.

Where is Dion Giannarelli now?

It’s unclear where Dion is still working as a property developer, or whether he has given that up.

By looks of his Instagram, he spends a lot of time on boats and hanging out with his friends and family.