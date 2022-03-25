Married at First Sight Australia’s Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together after ‘affair’

25 March 2022, 13:54

What happened with Daniel and Carolina after Married at First Sight Australia?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on Married at First Sight Australia.

But while we’re a little bit behind here in the UK, over in Oz the show has almost finished… and there’s been some major dramas.

One couple who have been at the centre of it all is Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes, who embarked on an ‘affair’ during their time in the experiment.

Daniel and Carolina are still together after MAFS Australia
Daniel and Carolina are still together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

The pair first met at a Dinner Party after entering the show as intruders, but were matched with different partners.

Carolina married Dion Giannarelli, while Daniel Holmes was paired with Jessica Seracino.

While 30-year-old Daniel’s relationship with his wife Jessica Seracino fell apart and she ended up quitting the show, he later reportedly had lots of on- and off-camera meetings with Carolina, 33.

The pair even shared a kiss after flirting over a drink on the show.

Carolina and Daniel were intruders on Married at First Sight Australia
Carolina and Daniel were intruders on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Carolina’s husband Dion Giannarelli has since revealed he had no idea his wife was flirting with another groom behind his back.

So, are Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes still together? Find out exactly what happened…

Are Caroline and Daniel from MAFS Australia still together?

Despite all the controversy, Daniel and Carolina appear to still be together now.

In photos obtained by The Wash, the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand through Sydney Airport on Saturday, February 26.

According to the publication, Daniel stayed with Carolina and her 16-year-old son in Sydney.

In another clue, Carolina recently shared an Instagram post of the pair, writing: "I want you to know that I would do it all again. I will choose you every time.”

Another photo sees the pair kissing, with Caroline writing the caption: “Tip toeing to kiss my man 😍 #MAFS”.

She has disabled comments on these photos.

