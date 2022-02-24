Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes now?

Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Are Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series.

And one woman who has been given a second chance on the show is Jessica Seracino, who was matched with personal trainer Daniel Holmes, 30.

The 27-year-old was originally matched with Simon Blackburn who was kicked off the show for ‘offensive’ comments.

But she then joined the show as an ‘intruder’ and walked down the aisle again with Daniel Holmes. So what happened to Jessica and Daniel after MAFS Australia?

Jessica and Daniel were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Jessica and Daniel from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

We don’t know whether Intruder couple Jessica and Daniel are still together.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking good as neither are following each other on Instagram, despite following some of their co-stars.

The couple seemed to hit it off as soon as they saw one another and their connection grew on their wedding night when they bonded over both losing their siblings.

Jessica was an intruder on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

Things got awkward when Jess told Daniel that when she has her "real life wedding" she will wear something more practical, with Daniel disappointed that she wasn't taking the experiment as seriously as him.

They hit another bump in the road when Jess asked what she would need to change physically to be more his type.

Where is Jessica from MAFS Australia now?

It’s not clear where Jessica is now, but she was spotted shutting a door in her husband’s face as she got out of the car during one of the weekly dinner parties.

Daniel Holmes was matched with Jessica on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Judging by her Instagram page, she hasn’t gone back to her role as a Retail Assistant, and is living her best life in Victoria.

Where is Daniel from MAFS Australia now?

Daniel also doesn’t give much away on Instagram, but he has seemingly been working on his personal training business, as well as enjoying time with his friends and family.