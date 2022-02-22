Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie now?

22 February 2022, 15:58

Are Olivia and Jackson from Married at First Sight Australia still together? And where are they now?

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the brand new series of Married at First Sight Australia.

Season nine sees eight more couples meet for the first time on their wedding day, before heading off on honeymoon to try and make a go of things.

And one couple who seemed to hit it off straight away was Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie.

But are Olivia and Jackson from MAFS Australia still together now? Here’s what we know…

Olivia and Jackson from Married at First Sight
Olivia and Jackson from Married at First Sight. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Olivia and Jackson from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

We don’t know for sure whether Olivia and Jackson are still together, but things are looking positive.

One pretty big clue is that they are still following each other on Instagram, while reports also suggest they have moved in together.

Things started off well for the couple, as expert John Aiken told his fellow experts: "When you look at these two, I think this experiment is really designed for them.”

"They come into it with some baggage but they are 100% committed. They want the fairytale, they want to fall in love, and I think there's a really great fit between them."

Olivia Frazer was matched with Jackson Lonie on MAFS Australia
Olivia Frazer was matched with Jackson Lonie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

Footage of Jackson and Olivia arriving at the season’s reunion has also been leaked which sees them looking loved up as they arrive together, while the pair were also spotted on a night out in February.

Where is Olivia Frazer now?

Olivia has been posting lots of photos of her time in the experiment on Instagram.

The 27-year-old has also opened up about her relationship with Jackson on the show, telling WHO she was ‘surprised’ to find such a connection.

She said: "It was never about looks or anything like that for me, it was always going to be about personality, sense of humour and their values first and foremost, but actually seeing him it was like oh my goodness everything is clicking.

Jackson Lonie is starring on MAFS Australia
Jackson Lonie is starring on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

“I wasn’t prepared for it to be so good and so easy straight off the bat."

Where is Jackson Lonie now?

In huge news, Jackson, 30, is now thought to have moved to Olivia’s family home in the beachside town of Avoca, about 95km north of Sydney.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: “Jack and Liv have been inseparable since filming wrapped last month.

“Jackson is in awe of Olivia. She is honest and will say exactly what she is thinking and he just totally loves that”.

