Married at First Sight Australia season 9: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight Australia season 9? And when is the final dinner party?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens with a brand new series airing on E4.

Kicking off in Oz back in January, the ninth season promises to be even more dramatic than ever.

But as we sit down to watch the likes of Tamara Djordjevic and Ella Ding try to make their marriages work, many viewers have been wondering how long the series lasts.

Ella Ding is on MAFS Australia this year. Picture: Channel Nine

So how many MAFS Australia episodes are there and when is the final dinner party? Here’s what we know…

How many episodes are there of Married at First Sight Australia season 9?

There are 30 episodes of MAFS Australia season nine.

Airing from Monday to Thursday in the UK is set to be on our TVs for two months.

MAFSA returned to Australia at the end of last month on Monday, January 31, on Channel Nine, so will come to an end there before it does in the UK.

Domenica is on this year's Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

E4’s Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner said: "We’ve now caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

"Married at First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022."

When is the final of Married at First Sight Australia season 9?

It’s not clear when the final dinner party will air on E4 as the series has not finished airing in Australia yet.

Mel Schilling is back on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

This series sees a new bunch of hopefuls matched with strangers by relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

After tying the knot, their relationships will be put to the test as they move in together to see if they can form a true connection.

Series nine will also see the return of the popular 'Home Stays' week and 'Couples' Retreat'.

Will they be soulmates, or no mates? We’ll have to wait and see…