The Married at First Sight Australia season 9 contestant who was kicked off the show

Why was Simon Blackburn kicked out of Married at First Sight Australia season 9?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens with season nine of the reality show.

And the drama has already started with eight couples starting their journey as husband and wife.

But there was one man who’s time on the show was cut short after he was kicked off after just a few weeks. Here’s what we know…

Why was Simon Blackburn kicked off Married at First Sight Australia?

All the way back in September, Channel 9 released the first trailer for Married at First Sight Australia which included miner Simon Blackburn from Melbourne.

Dad-of-two Simon started filming and tied the knot with florist Jessica Seracino.

But after finding Simon on TikTok, Jessica reportedly made Channel 9 aware of some offensive videos which included ‘misogynistic and homophobic’ comments.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the MAFS Australia bosses then decided to remove Simon from the show immediately.

Jessica was moved to another hotel before being paired with another groom - Daniel Holmes - for the series.

A Channel 9 representative stated: "When unacceptable social media content was discovered in relation to Simon Blackburn, we immediately took steps to remove him from the programme."

Simon reportedly addressed the situation before he deleted social media, writing: "Just to clarify, I haven't posted on TikTok in six months and all videos of me are reposts or screenshots of lives from last year!

"Not my current thoughts or mindset! No further comment will be given."

Former Bachelorette star Angie Kent went on to speak about her concerns, saying that the videos ‘petrified’ her.

As for Jess, the rest of her time on the show has been far from smooth sailing.

After coming to blows with husband Daniel a few times on their big day, the pair are not following each other on Instagram.