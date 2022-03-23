The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

23 March 2022, 15:10 | Updated: 23 March 2022, 15:33

Jessica Seracino was left shell-shocked after learning about Daniel Holmes' 'affair' with Carolina Santos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

There’s been plenty of drama on Married at First Sight Australia this year.

And one couple who have been at the centre of it is Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes.

Viewers in the UK might not yet know that Daniel got together with fellow MAFS star Carolina Santos after his wife Jessica left the show.

And now the moment Jessica found out about their secret relationship has been revealed, with the reality star left shocked by the revelation.

After deciding to leave the experiment, saying she had no connection with her husband, Jessica surprised her fellow brides by turning up on their girls' night.

Ella Ding then asked her: “Do you know anything about your ex-husband?”

“When did the cheating happen?,” Selin Mengu said, before adding: “Oh, she doesn't know?”

The other brides then tried to explain the truth, with Olivia Frazer saying: “Okay, so I don't know if you know this, but Daniel and Carolina were carrying on an affair for the last couple of weeks that she was in the experiment.”

She then added: “It started the day that you left.”

Daniel Holmes had a relationship with Carolina Santos
Daniel Holmes had a relationship with Carolina Santos. Picture: Channel Nine

Confused by the admission, Jessica asked: “Oh, okay. How did that happen? The day that we left? Okay..

“I didn't think he was her type.”

Jessica later told the camera: “I did not expect to hear this coming into girls' night at all. I'm completely shocked.

“I'm just thinking, was it when we were together? I'm thinking... I'm thinking a lot of things. I'm trying to make sense of it.”

Daniel and Carolina first met at the Dinner Party in the third week of the experiment and claim to have felt a spark instantly.

Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes split on MAFS
Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Daniel told WHO: "There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there.

"At the time I thought, this is a good feeling. I can’t explain it but it was the feeling I thought I was going to have with my bride.

"My whole demeanour changed when I was talking to Carolina. I was more confused, but I was intrigued. There was so much going on in my head."

Carolina later told TV WEEK: "Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline
Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

Trending on Heart

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time

Celebrities

Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy

Lifestyle

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series
Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness
Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities