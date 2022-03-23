The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

Jessica Seracino was left shell-shocked after learning about Daniel Holmes' 'affair' with Carolina Santos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

There’s been plenty of drama on Married at First Sight Australia this year.

And one couple who have been at the centre of it is Jessica Seracino and Daniel Holmes.

Viewers in the UK might not yet know that Daniel got together with fellow MAFS star Carolina Santos after his wife Jessica left the show.

And now the moment Jessica found out about their secret relationship has been revealed, with the reality star left shocked by the revelation.

After deciding to leave the experiment, saying she had no connection with her husband, Jessica surprised her fellow brides by turning up on their girls' night.

Ella Ding then asked her: “Do you know anything about your ex-husband?”

“When did the cheating happen?,” Selin Mengu said, before adding: “Oh, she doesn't know?”

The other brides then tried to explain the truth, with Olivia Frazer saying: “Okay, so I don't know if you know this, but Daniel and Carolina were carrying on an affair for the last couple of weeks that she was in the experiment.”

She then added: “It started the day that you left.”

Daniel Holmes had a relationship with Carolina Santos. Picture: Channel Nine

Confused by the admission, Jessica asked: “Oh, okay. How did that happen? The day that we left? Okay..

“I didn't think he was her type.”

Jessica later told the camera: “I did not expect to hear this coming into girls' night at all. I'm completely shocked.

“I'm just thinking, was it when we were together? I'm thinking... I'm thinking a lot of things. I'm trying to make sense of it.”

Daniel and Carolina first met at the Dinner Party in the third week of the experiment and claim to have felt a spark instantly.

Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes split on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Daniel told WHO: "There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there.

"At the time I thought, this is a good feeling. I can’t explain it but it was the feeling I thought I was going to have with my bride.

"My whole demeanour changed when I was talking to Carolina. I was more confused, but I was intrigued. There was so much going on in my head."

Carolina later told TV WEEK: "Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband.”