Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud now?

Are Married at First Sight's Ella Ding and Mitch Eynaud still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens here in the UK.

This time around a new batch of singletons are hoping to find The One, but they have to marry their partner the first time they meet them.

Season nine of the reality show kicked off in Oz earlier this year, and has now made it to our screens.

But what happened to Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud and are they still together?

Ella and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Married at First Sight Australia’s Ella and Mitch still together?

We don’t know for sure whether Ella and Mitch are still together, but things seemed to get off to a good start.

After staying single for nine years, beautician Ella, 27, was matched with model Mitch, 26, and they became the second couple to get married.

Ella told the cameras that the experts "hit the nail on the head" in terms of her type and Mitch even got down on one knee at the altar to propose.

They couldn't stop kissing when it came to the wedding photographs and both spoke highly of one another.

They are also both still following each other on social media, which means they are at least still friends.

Where is Ella now?

By the looks of her social media, Ella is living her best life and enjoying travelling around Australia.

As well as hanging out with her friends, she posts plenty of photos at the beach and enjoying the sunshine.

Mitchell Eynaud joined the Married at First Sight Australia cast. Picture: Instagram

Where is Mitch now?

As for Mitch, he has also been travelling around the country, as well as getting back to his modelling jobs.

Both of their Instagram accounts are full of cute clips from MAFS Australia, so it all looks good for the pair still being on good terms.