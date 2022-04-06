Married at First Sight Australia season 9 reunion: Everything that happened in the dramatic finale

What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion? Here's who was still together during final episode...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

The final Married at First Sight Australia reunion dinner party has already aired over in Oz, with the night bringing plenty of drama.

While the vow ceremonies might have seen a handful of the couples decide to stay together, a two-night finale special saw one couple call it quits on the spot.

But before that, viewers get a shock when it turns out Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding are back together.

Ella and Mitch announced they were back together at the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Mitch can be seen telling he was 'full of regret' after he decided to dump Ella at his Final Vows, and added he "had made a mistake…"

"We had some time to get back to our roots, his roots... root," Ella then added. Spoiler alert, the couple have since split AGAIN.

Unfortunately, Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar confirmed they didn’t go the distance and split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

Getting ready for the Dinner Party separately, Dom told the camera: "It kind of fizzled.

"I don't know what happened and I'm left very confused."

Jack and Domenica revealed they were no longer together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

She added: "I'm going in tonight with, 'Never say never.' I mean the great Justin Bieber said it himself. I will never say never. We've got that connection."

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie then walked in together, announcing they've moved in together on the central coast and are in love.

But it’s not smooth sailing for the pair, as Olivia was called out again for sharing personal photos of Olivia from her OnlyFans account.

"Why is it that you won't apologise to Dom for the photo?" Holly Greenstein asked her.

Before she responded: "Because I'm not sorry.”

But Olivia isn’t the only one who has to face the music at the final dinner party, as Tamara Djordjevic was accused of trying to ‘pick up’ Mitch after the show.

Brent Vitiello told the camera: "Since Final Vows I found out that Tamara tried to get with another husband while we were still in the experiment.”

Mitch later gave more information, saying that he was with Brent when he received Tamara's texts.

While Tamara laughed off Brent's accusations, she later let slip that she thought Mitch and Ella had broken up.

Meanwhile, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes walk in holding hands, before they’re greeted with a hug by Dion Giannarelli.

The pair manage to rile up the whole group but don’t seem to care and continue to kiss around the dinner table.

Cody and Selina split up during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Finally, the biggest bombshell came when Cody Bromley announced he and Selina Chhaur had broken up.

The pair sat down on the couch in front of the experts and fellow participants, before Cody announced: “Selina and I decided to call things last night.”

Selina explained that her TV husband ended the relationship after filming the first part of the reunion dinner party.

She said: “Last night he was a bit more standoffish than usually. After everyone was gone I went and grabbed his hand, and he kind of just flinched and took it away.

“I was like, 'Oh, okay, is it that bad holding my hand?’. And he was like, ‘I just don't want to’ and that's when I do say things like, ‘Well, why am I here? Let me go if you’re not feeling it’.

“And he said, ‘I want to end things’.”