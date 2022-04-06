Married at First Sight Australia season 9 reunion: Everything that happened in the dramatic finale

6 April 2022, 13:24 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 13:39

What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion? Here's who was still together during final episode...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

The final Married at First Sight Australia reunion dinner party has already aired over in Oz, with the night bringing plenty of drama.

While the vow ceremonies might have seen a handful of the couples decide to stay together, a two-night finale special saw one couple call it quits on the spot.

But before that, viewers get a shock when it turns out Mitch Eynaud and Ella Ding are back together.

Ella and Mitch announced they were back together at the MAFS Australia reunion
Ella and Mitch announced they were back together at the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Mitch can be seen telling he was 'full of regret' after he decided to dump Ella at his Final Vows, and added he "had made a mistake…"

"We had some time to get back to our roots, his roots... root," Ella then added. Spoiler alert, the couple have since split AGAIN.

Unfortunately, Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar confirmed they didn’t go the distance and split shortly after the cameras stopped rolling.

Getting ready for the Dinner Party separately, Dom told the camera: "It kind of fizzled.

"I don't know what happened and I'm left very confused."

Jack and Domenica revealed they were no longer together after MAFS Australia
Jack and Domenica revealed they were no longer together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

She added: "I'm going in tonight with, 'Never say never.' I mean the great Justin Bieber said it himself. I will never say never. We've got that connection."

Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie then walked in together, announcing they've moved in together on the central coast and are in love.

But it’s not smooth sailing for the pair, as Olivia was called out again for sharing personal photos of Olivia from her OnlyFans account.

"Why is it that you won't apologise to Dom for the photo?" Holly Greenstein asked her.

Before she responded: "Because I'm not sorry.”

But Olivia isn’t the only one who has to face the music at the final dinner party, as Tamara Djordjevic was accused of trying to ‘pick up’ Mitch after the show.

Brent Vitiello told the camera: "Since Final Vows I found out that Tamara tried to get with another husband while we were still in the experiment.”

Mitch later gave more information, saying that he was with Brent when he received Tamara's texts.

While Tamara laughed off Brent's accusations, she later let slip that she thought Mitch and Ella had broken up.

Meanwhile, Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes walk in holding hands, before they’re greeted with a hug by Dion Giannarelli.

The pair manage to rile up the whole group but don’t seem to care and continue to kiss around the dinner table.

Cody and Selina split up during the MAFS Australia reunion
Cody and Selina split up during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Finally, the biggest bombshell came when Cody Bromley announced he and Selina Chhaur had broken up.

The pair sat down on the couch in front of the experts and fellow participants, before Cody announced: “Selina and I decided to call things last night.”

Selina explained that her TV husband ended the relationship after filming the first part of the reunion dinner party.

She said: “Last night he was a bit more standoffish than usually. After everyone was gone I went and grabbed his hand, and he kind of just flinched and took it away.

“I was like, 'Oh, okay, is it that bad holding my hand?’. And he was like, ‘I just don't want to’ and that's when I do say things like, ‘Well, why am I here? Let me go if you’re not feeling it’.

“And he said, ‘I want to end things’.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Josie Gibson has praised her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield

Josie Gibson reveals Phillip Schofield is different from This Morning persona

Celebrities

Michael Cashman starred in EastEnders

Who played Colin Russell in EastEnders and where is Michael Cashman now?
Joel Dommett has revealed how he keeps The Masked Singer secrets

Joel Dommett has hilarious tactic to keep Masked Singer celebs a secret

Celebrities

Big Brother's Glyn Wise is set to become a priest

Big Brother's Glyn Wise shares plans to become a priest

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have defended their MAFS relationship

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship

Trending on Heart

Here's how to have the ultimate London getaway

How to have the ultimate city getaway in central London

Travel

What is going on here? We're baffled!

Whose legs are whose? Optical illusion of couple hugging leaves people baffled

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran has won his copyright court case

Ed Sheeran releases emotional video after winning copyright trial

Celebrities

Diamond the black Labrador is one smart pooch!

Hilarious moment dog rings doorbell after getting bored waiting for owners to let her in

Lifestyle

Brooklyn and Nicola are getting married this weekend

Brooklyn Beckham's wedding guests revealed - including Gordon Ramsay and Snoop Dogg

Celebrities

You can now get free meal vouchers over Easter

Families can claim free school meal vouchers of up to £30 over Easter holidays

News

Anne Hegerty was dealt a fascinating result during her DNA Journey

The Chase's Anne Hegerty shocked to learn she's related to the Queen

Celebrities

A man was fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Man fuming after restaurant charges £10 per person in 'cakeage' fee

Lifestyle

A woman has been criticised for buying her daughter a bikini

Mum hits back after she’s criticised for buying eight-year-old daughter a bikini

Lifestyle

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine (stock images)

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

Lifestyle

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95
The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?
Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle