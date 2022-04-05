Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have revealed they are going strong and now live together after 'cheating' scandal.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

In a twist that none of us expected, it turns out Married At First Sight's controversial couple Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together.

The ‘intruder’ couple were originally paired with different partners, but they felt an instant spark when they met at a dinner party.

Carolina married Dion Giannarelli, while Daniel was paired with Jessica Seracino.

Daniel and Carolina from MAFS Australia appeared on the Today Show. Picture: Channel Nine

But after Daniel’s wife Jessica left the show, Daniel and Caroline then embarked on an ‘affair’ behind Dion’s back.

Now that the experiment is over, the couple appeared on Channel Nine's Today show to let viewers know they have no regrets.

“Well we never really had anything with our partners apart from a fake marriage and an experiment really,” Carolina said.

“It's not like we had an emotional or physical connection with any of them, so we didn't think we owed them anything.”

Daniel and Carolina asked to be paired together on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Revealing they are now in a serious relationship, Daniel, 30, continued: “We are in love, we live together and we are just being ourselves.”

The pair seemed to hit it off from the get go, and begged the experts to let them continue the experiment as a couple.

Daniel said at the time: “We are genuine and real about this experiment and how we feel about each other. So yes, there's a part of us that would like to continue to experiment together.”

The MAFS star later went on to explain how he’d always known they had a connection.

Daniel and Carolina now live together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Talking to WHO, he said: "There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there.

"At the time I thought, this is a good feeling. I can’t explain it but it was the feeling I thought I was going to have with my bride.

"My whole demeanour changed when I was talking to Carolina. I was more confused, but I was intrigued. There was so much going on in my head."

Carolina later told TV WEEK: "Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband.”