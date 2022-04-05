Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes defend their relationship

5 April 2022, 08:54 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 08:56

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes have revealed they are going strong and now live together after 'cheating' scandal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

In a twist that none of us expected, it turns out Married At First Sight's controversial couple Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes are STILL together.

The ‘intruder’ couple were originally paired with different partners, but they felt an instant spark when they met at a dinner party.

Carolina married Dion Giannarelli, while Daniel was paired with Jessica Seracino.

Daniel and Carolina from MAFS Australia appeared on the Today Show
Daniel and Carolina from MAFS Australia appeared on the Today Show. Picture: Channel Nine

But after Daniel’s wife Jessica left the show, Daniel and Caroline then embarked on an ‘affair’ behind Dion’s back.

Now that the experiment is over, the couple appeared on Channel Nine's Today show to let viewers know they have no regrets.

“Well we never really had anything with our partners apart from a fake marriage and an experiment really,” Carolina said.

“It's not like we had an emotional or physical connection with any of them, so we didn't think we owed them anything.”

Daniel and Carolina asked to be paired together on Married at First Sight Australia
Daniel and Carolina asked to be paired together on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Revealing they are now in a serious relationship, Daniel, 30, continued: “We are in love, we live together and we are just being ourselves.”

The pair seemed to hit it off from the get go, and begged the experts to let them continue the experiment as a couple.

Daniel said at the time: “We are genuine and real about this experiment and how we feel about each other. So yes, there's a part of us that would like to continue to experiment together.”

The MAFS star later went on to explain how he’d always known they had a connection.

Daniel and Carolina now live together after MAFS
Daniel and Carolina now live together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Talking to WHO, he said: "There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there.

"At the time I thought, this is a good feeling. I can’t explain it but it was the feeling I thought I was going to have with my bride.

"My whole demeanour changed when I was talking to Carolina. I was more confused, but I was intrigued. There was so much going on in my head."

Carolina later told TV WEEK: "Daniel is a handsome guy… there was a bit of flirtation and chemistry that I didn’t have with my husband.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

June Brown joined EastEnders in 1985

Dot Cotton's final EastEnders scene revealed as June Brown dies aged 95
The final of Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK soon

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?
June played Dot Cotton in Eastenders

Eastenders star June Brown dies aged 95

Celebrities

The I'm A Celeb start date has reportedly been moved forward

I'm A Celeb 2022's 'new start date revealed as ITV move show to avoid World Cup'
Jackson Lonie was reportedly spotted on a dating app

Married at First Sight Australia's Jackson Lonie denies split rumours after he's spotted on dating app

Trending on Heart

A woman has been criticised for buying her daughter a bikini

Mum hits back after she’s criticised for buying eight-year-old daughter a bikini

Lifestyle

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a £1,000 fine (stock images)

A dirty windscreen could leave you with a fine of £1,000 under new rules

Lifestyle

Tom Parker's wife set up a GoFundMe page following his tragic death

Tom Parker's fundraiser set up by wife Kelsey raises £37,000 in two days

Celebrities

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025

Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

Lifestyle

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper have a new podcast

Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper release brand new podcast Never Have I Ever

Celebrities

What would you say is cheaper, bathing or showering?

Shower or bath? Experts reveal cheaper option amid bills rising

Lifestyle

Tom Parker joined his bandmates on stage two weeks ago

Tom Parker's final performance with The Wanted leaves fans heartbroken

Celebrities

Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?
A woman has shared her wedding story on Reddit

'My mother-in-law paid for my wedding and now she wants to come on my honeymoon’

Weddings

NHS staff will now have to pay to park in the hospitals they work in

Free hospital parking for NHS staff to end in England today

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has become one of TV's biggest earners

Stacey Solomon becomes one of TV’s top earners and is now worth £2.5million

Celebrities

Ian Mercer played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street

Who played Gary Mallett in Coronation Street and where is Ian Mercer now?
Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar are still together

Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together
A stray dog has been taking a purple unicorn teddy

Stray puppy keeps trying to steal purple unicorn teddy from the same shop

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has given advice on fuel costs

Martin Lewis explains how ‘smooth driving’ could save you hundreds on your fuel bill

News