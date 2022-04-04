When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 final on TV in the UK?

4 April 2022, 16:08

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season nine finale on UK TV? Here's what we know about the reunion...

Married At First Sight Australia season 9 has gripped us for the past few months.

But after all the fiery arguments, awkward encounters and even a cheating scandal, the show will be drawing to a close soon.

So, when is the finale of Married at First Sight Australia in the UK and what day is the final episode on?

Jack and Domenica at their final Married at First Sight Australia vows
Jack and Domenica at their final Married at First Sight Australia vows. Picture: Channel Nine

When is the Married at First Sight Australia season 9 finale?

There are 35 episodes in total of Married At First Sight season nine.

This means the finale is due on Wednesday 20th April, while two more reunion episodes will air on Thursday 21st April and Monday 25th April.

The UK is slightly behind Australia, with the final reunion show airing in Oz on Monday 4th April.

Married At First Sight only started in Australia on January 31 2022, so we are now less than a month behind.

Olivia and Jackson at their final MAFS Australia vows
Olivia and Jackson at their final MAFS Australia vows. Picture: Channel Nine

E4’s Head of Youth and Digital Karl Warner said: “We’ve caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

“Married At First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022.”

Viewers will know that a lot has happened since the show kicked off, including a dramatic ‘cheating scandal’ with Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes.

The pair first met at the Dinner Party in the third week of the experiment and felt a spark instantly.

"There was something about it that… I felt something between us. I just knew something was there," Daniel told WHO.

While 30-year-old Daniel’s relationship with his wife Jessica Seracino fell apart and she ended up quitting the show, he later reportedly had lots of on- and off-camera meetings with Carolina, 33.

The pair even shared a kiss after flirting over a drink on the show.

Despite all the drama, it looks like the pair are still together and have been sharing lots of sweet photos together.

