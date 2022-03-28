Married At First Sight Australia's Olivia Frazer says her behaviour on the show was 'disgusting'

28 March 2022, 08:53 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 11:59

Olivia Frazer has said she regrets some of her actions on Married at First Sight Australia.

Married at First Sight Australia’s Olivia Frazer has become one of the most controversial stars of this year’s show.

After she admitted to sharing an intimate photo of rival bride Domenica Calarco, many viewers have dubbed her the villain.

But now Olivia has called her own behaviour ‘disgusting’, admitting she regrets some parts of the show.

Speaking on KIIS 106.5's Kyle and Jackie O show a few weeks ago, Olivia said: “Oh my god, it's disgusting. I feel so terrible that it came out like it was.

Olivia has since apologised for her behaviour on MAFS
Olivia has since apologised for her behaviour on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

“I don't see anything wrong with OnlyFans. Like I think it's so cool that women can own their sexuality and stuff like that ... I wasn't trying to shame her.”

Olivia’s husband Jackson Lonie has also defended her, saying people should get to know her before they judge.

“If people actually want to come and get to know us I'm more than happy to have a beer with them and sit down have a chat and you know, go through everything that we've been through,” he said.

“The abuse needs to stop. It's pretty upsetting. Poor Liv can't go to the shops without having somebody there.”

Meanwhile, back on the show, Olivia broke down in tears during a recent commitment ceremony, saying he'd 'never been treated this beautifully by somebody'.

Domenica got into a huge argument with Olivia on MAFS
Domenica got into a huge argument with Olivia on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Jackson said: “Obviously we've had some up and downs, but I still think she's an amazing person.”

Just days before that, she found herself in another fiery argument with Domenica, when she showed no remorse for sharing the photo.

She said: “It's not private. It's on the internet,” before Domenica stormed off with her friend Ella Ding.

Despite all the drama, it looks like Jackson and Olivia are still going strong as they continue to follow each other on Instagram.

The pair have also been spotted on various dates since the show finished filming.

