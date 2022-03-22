How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

Selin and Anthony from Married at First Sight Australia hasn't had their

Listen to this article Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably hooked on all the drama from Married At First Sight season nine.

But one couple who haven’t exactly had an easy ride are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict.

While they might have got off to a good start, photos taken during filming in Sydney back in October allegedly show the couple ‘living separate lives’.

Selin and Anthony split up on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

The pair were also not seen together at all outside of the show, with other MAFS couples spotted going on dates and hanging out together.

Fans of the show might already know that the pair split up, with Selin confirming they are no longer together on a live radio show.

A source has since told Daily Mail Australia the pair 'pretty much lived separate lives' whenever they weren’t filming.

“They had a great start but Selin just had enough,” the insider said.

“Anthony went back to his old ways and Selin was over it and didn't want to fake it.”

Selin confirmed she had broken up with Anthony on MAFS. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

This might come as a surprise to many viewers, as things started off well for the couple.

Anthony, 38, was very excited when he first saw his wife, telling the camera: "I must have died and gone to heaven.

"I can't take my eyes off her."

Selin, 32, added: "Seeing his kind eyes means everything, immediately I feel that spark.”

But the pair soon got into an almighty fight during their honeymoon about clay, before Anthony cut the trip short and decided to fly back to Sydney a day early.

The pair then arrived separately at the first dinner party of the season, seemingly confirming they were no longer a couple.