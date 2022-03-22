How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

22 March 2022, 12:42

Selin and Anthony from Married at First Sight Australia hasn't had their

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably hooked on all the drama from Married At First Sight season nine.

But one couple who haven’t exactly had an easy ride are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict.

While they might have got off to a good start, photos taken during filming in Sydney back in October allegedly show the couple ‘living separate lives’.

Selin and Anthony split up on MAFS Australia
Selin and Anthony split up on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

The pair were also not seen together at all outside of the show, with other MAFS couples spotted going on dates and hanging out together.

Fans of the show might already know that the pair split up, with Selin confirming they are no longer together on a live radio show.

A source has since told Daily Mail Australia the pair 'pretty much lived separate lives' whenever they weren’t filming.

“They had a great start but Selin just had enough,” the insider said.

“Anthony went back to his old ways and Selin was over it and didn't want to fake it.”

Selin confirmed she had broken up with Anthony on MAFS
Selin confirmed she had broken up with Anthony on MAFS. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

This might come as a surprise to many viewers, as things started off well for the couple.

Anthony, 38, was very excited when he first saw his wife, telling the camera: "I must have died and gone to heaven.

"I can't take my eyes off her."

Selin, 32, added: "Seeing his kind eyes means everything, immediately I feel that spark.”

But the pair soon got into an almighty fight during their honeymoon about clay, before Anthony cut the trip short and decided to fly back to Sydney a day early.

The pair then arrived separately at the first dinner party of the season, seemingly confirming they were no longer a couple.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anne Hegerty has been forced to pull out of Beat The Chasers

The Chase's Anne Hegerty forced to pull out of entire Beat The Chasers series
Meena is on trial in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans predict Meena Jutla’s lies will finally be exposed in court by secret witness
Dom was left upset on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia controversy over Domenica Calarco’s ‘leaked photo’
The Dancing on Ice final is not on this week

Why is Dancing on Ice not on tonight and when is the final on ITV?

Dancing On Ice 2022

Have you ever noticed this about the iconic Disney classic?

Disney fans have just noticed a HUGE plot hole in Cinderella

Lifestyle

Trending on Heart

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has reflected on being a young mum

Stacey Solomon opens up on being a mum at 17 in sweet video with son Zachary

Celebrities

Things are set to get very warm next month

UK weather: Britain set for heatwave next month with temperatures reaching 28C

News

Emma Bunton and Tom Odell will be part of the Concert for Ukraine

Emma Bunton to host Concert for Ukraine, with Tom Odell added to confirmed line-up

Events

Heart's No Filter series on Global Player

Heart's 'No Filter' series: Watch all episodes now on Global Player

Celebrities

A woman has opened up about refusing to use her grandson's name (stock image)

'I refuse to use my grandson's pretentious name - I call him "the baby" instead'

Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has revealed her Spring themed house

Stacey Solomon reveals incredible Spring makeover of Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Celebrities

The best films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

11 films to watch with your mum this Mother's Day

Stacey Solomon has shared off the results of her mermaid bathroom transformation

Stacey Solomon shows off stunning shell sinks in her new mermaid bathroom

Celebrities

The charity are bringing abandoned dogs across to the UK to re-home

Abandoned Ukrainian dogs looking for new homes in the UK

Lifestyle

Frankie Bridge appears on Heart's new series No Filter

Frankie Bridge's honest bedtime routine that encourages her sons to speak about their feelings

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has donated £50,000 of his own money

Martin Lewis gives £50,000 of his own money after heartbreaking This Morning call-in
The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner

Lifestyle