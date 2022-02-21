Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar now?

Are Jack and Domenica from Married at First Sight Australia still together now?

**Warning Married at First Sight season nine spoilers below**

After what feels like forever, Married at First Sight Australia is finally back on our screens.

And one couple who took the plunge and decided to tie the knot during their first meeting is Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar.

While things started off well, viewers are already wondering whether Domenica and Jack are still together. Here’s everything we know…

Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Domenica and Jack from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

It’s not clear whether Domenica and Jack are still together, but it’s looking good.

Domenica and Jack seemed like love's young dream when they tied the knot.

While Dom, 28, said she was ‘feeling the chemistry’, Jack, 26, added: "I think the experts have nailed it. Dom is beautiful, she’s lovely, and she seems totally unique.”

MAFS Australia's Domenica has hinted she is still with Jack. Picture: Instagram

The pair still follow each other on Instagram and even appeared on TODAY Extra at home in Australia with their two dogs the morning after their wedding aired.

If that wasn’t proof enough, the couple were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Sydney last month, in between filming the final vows and the cast reunion.

The loved-up pair even fed each other across the table in a sweet moment.

Where is Domenica Calarco now?

Domenica has been sharing lots of photos on Instagram from her time on the show, which might mean that she is still with her beau now.

Jack Millar is appearing on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

The 28-year-old also seems to be enjoying her time with her friends and family and getting back to working as a Makeup Artist.

Where is Jack Millar now?

It’s not clear whether Jack has gone back to his day job as a Financial Planner, but he has been busy gushing about his wife.

Speaking in an interview after the show, the MAFS star said: "Obviously straight off the bat we’ve got so much in common, which breaks the ice.”