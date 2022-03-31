Married At First Sight's Domenica Calarco accidentally reveals she and Jack Millar are still together

Domenica Calarco accidentally revealed the status of her relationship with Married at First Sight husband Jack Miller.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia star Domenica Calarco has now confirmed she IS still with husband Jack Miller.

The pair got their happy ever after on the final episode of the experiment, which has already aired in Australia.

And now Dom, 29, and Jack, 26, have appeared to confirm they're still together during a radio interview.

Speaking on Hit WA's Allan & Carly show, the duo said they had 'nothing but love' for each other.

Dom and Jack from MAFS Australia are still together. Picture: Instagram

Dom said: “Last night, Jack and I were holding each other watching it like, ‘Oh my God, this is magical’. It was just incredible reliving that moment.”

Host Carly Portch the replied: “That was a huge spoiler Dom, you said you were holding each other as you watched it, so safe to say you're still together? I was a little bit nervous as this was filmed a while ago…”

To which she replied: “Look, so much has happened between then and now, but Jack and I are as strong as ever and you'll see at the reunion - there's a bit to come.

“But I think people are going to pleasantly... they're going to be happy with everything. Jack and I love each other so, so much.”

MAFS' Dom and Jack chose to stay together in the final commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

Jack then said: “Look at these bombs being dropped!

“There is nothing but love for this girl, I tell you that right now.”

This comes after Jack shared some sweet vows with his wife during the final commitment ceremony.

“I can wholeheartedly say I could not have made it through without you,” he said,

“I think it’s safe to say that throughout all of this that I’ve felt pretty much every emotion possible but I knew that no matter what I had you by my side.

Domenica and Jack declared their love in their final MAFS vows. Picture: Channel Nine

"You have shown me time and time again how empathetic, caring and everything else you can be, and you’ve always been there to put a smile on my face. You have made this one of the most incredible experiences of my life.

“I would love to continue this relationship in the outside world because I truly do believe we have something great.”

Dom then said: “What an incredible journey we’ve been on. You said in your wedding vows you wanted someone to challenge you, and I know I did just that.

“I know what it feels like to walk away. It’s an all consuming decision that can completely change the course of your life. Throughout the entire experiment I never gave up hope, even through the toughest of times, because I wanted to believe the chemistry we shared from day one meant something.

"You are a one in a million guy, I’m hoping we can continue what we have into the real world because right now it is too special to let go.”