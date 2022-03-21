Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello join Concert for Ukraine line-up

21 March 2022, 08:23 | Updated: 21 March 2022, 10:50

Concert for Ukraine will be televised next Tuesday
Concert for Ukraine will be televised next Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The first artists for ITV and STV's Concert for Ukraine have been confirmed.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé, and Gregory Porter are the first confirmed artists on the line-up for Concert for Ukraine.

Listen now on Global Player: Ukraine’s Hidden Voices with Amanda Holden, hear the untold stories of those caught in the conflict

Concert for Ukraine, which takes place on Tuesday March 29, is a two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Ed Sheeran has joined the Concert for Ukraine line-up
Ed Sheeran has joined the Concert for Ukraine line-up. Picture: Alamy

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures.

Dev Griffin will be live backstage on Heart during the event. Details of how to buy tickets for the event will be available soon.

Camila Cabello said in a statement: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organizations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Camila Cabello will also perform at the event
Camila Cabello will also perform at the event. Picture: Alamy

Emeli Sandé added: "I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

