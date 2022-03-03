The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show

3 March 2022, 08:14

Jessica Seracino quit Married at First Sight Australia following a huge argument with her husband Daniel Holmes.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season nine spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens with a brand new series and the drama has already begun.

While the show has only just started in the UK, it actually aired earlier this year in Oz.

And in scenes that are yet to air here yet, bride Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show after a huge argument with her husband Daniel Holmes.

Jessica Seracino dramatically quit MAFS
Jessica Seracino dramatically quit MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Soon after the pair got back from their honeymoon and checked into their apartment, Jessica and Daniel found themselves in a heated row.

Jess soon declared that she had no connection with Daniel and decided to exit the experiment immediately.

"From day dot I felt that extreme disconnection to you. I feel like it started before we even had issues,” she said.

"This is the perfect time to tell you that I'm leaving.

"It clearly isn't working, and I'm not going to fake it and it's never gonna work."

Daniel Holmes was shocked on MAFS Australia
Daniel Holmes was shocked on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Daniel then replied: "I'm so shocked that after last night, this was the conversation we're having.

"I mean if you stay on board, I'm going to keep you accountable.

"And you're gonna have to keep facing your actions and you don't want to do that."

Jess hit back: "I've been accountable for everything that I've done and the things I screwed up on."

"I don't want to be with you. I'm not going to fake it.”

Jessica Seracino has a huge argument was Married at First Sight husband Daniel Holmes
Jessica Seracino has a huge argument was Married at First Sight husband Daniel Holmes. Picture: Channel Nine

She then took her stuff and stormed out of their apartment, leaving Daniel sitting there alone.

This won’t come as much of a surprise to viewers who may have already seen the newlyweds clash on multiple occasions since tying the knot.

Meanwhile, this was Jessica’s second chance at love on the show after was initially matched with Simon Blackburn.

Simon was kicked off the show swiftly after his wedding after videos of him emerged making ‘offensive’ comments.

