Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?

21 February 2022, 15:30

Are Selina and Cody from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight season nine spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been looking forward to the new series of Married at First Sight Australia for months.

After the success of season six and eight, the ninth instalment promises to be even more dramatic.

And one couple who didn’t exactly get off to the best start is Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley. But are they still together? Here’s what we know…

MAFS Australia fans are wondering whether Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley are still together
MAFS Australia fans are wondering whether Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley are still together. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Selina and Cody from Married at First Sight Australia still together?

We’re not sure whether Selina and Cody are still a couple, but you might be surprised to hear it’s looking positive.

While Cody criticised his wife on their wedding day and then went on to admit he wasn’t sexually attracted to her on their honeymoon, things got worse during week two.

After Cody made some offensive comments, he was forced to apologise and both decided to give their romance another go.

To date, they are still following each other on Instagram and were also reportedly spotted together in Selina's hometown in January.

Selina Chhaur has been sharing lots of videos with her husband
Selina Chhaur has been sharing lots of videos with her husband. Picture: Instagram

Where is Selina Chhaur now?

Selina has been sharing lots of photos from MAFS over the past few weeks, so it is unclear whether she has gone back to her day job as a hairdresser.

The reality star has recently opened up about her husband’s comments at the beginning of their relationship.

After Cody admitted he wasn’t sexually attracted to her, Selina said she was confident this would change over time.

She told WHO: "It was such early days, we were still getting to know each other, and I know myself I don’t judge people based on their looks.

Cody Bromley was recently spotted enjoying a beach trip on his own
Cody Bromley was recently spotted enjoying a beach trip on his own. Picture: Instagram

“I was quite confident if Cody gave me the chance and we had more time to spend together, then he would get to know me on the inside and fall in love with my personality. So I was feeling positive and hopeful."

Where is Cody Bromley now?

It’s not clear whether Cody has gone back to his day job as a swim coach and personal trainer.

He was recently spotted enjoying a swim at Henley Beach in Adelaide on his own, with wife Selina no where to be seen.

