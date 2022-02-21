Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?

21 February 2022, 15:30

Are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia fans will know Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello didn’t exactly get off to a good start.

Brent called his bride a ‘psychopath’ on their wedding day, while the pair also had a very awkward kiss.

But it looks like these two could have put their troubles behind them. Here’s what we know about their relationship…

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello still together?

While we don’t know for sure whether the couple are still together, they recently hinted they are on good terms.

In fact, Brent, 33, recently told New Idea that he and Tamara were able to save their connection.

Speaking to the hosts, he said: “Yes, honestly, we are [moving forward]. A lot of things that are said and done, it's portrayed a little bit differently and it's meant differently.

“Both me and Tamara get to actually speak properly and go through it, that it comes out the right way. So, yeah, we have moved forward from that.”

This comes after Brent failed to join Tamara for their scheduled TV interview with the Today show, with many speculating they had split.

In another clue, neither follow each other on Instagram, while Tamara was also spotted without her ring just hours before the show aired last month.

Where is Tamara from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It is unclear whether Tamara has gone back to her job in Queensland as an Operational Manager.

By the looks of her social media, she has been spending plenty of time hanging out with her friends and family.

But the star recently got into a fiery argument with an interviewer who asked whether she wanted a ‘sugar daddy’.

The star explained that she wanted to date someone with 'the same aspirations' as her, hitting back: “It's definitely not what I am saying. What I am saying is, I don't want to look after somebody again and that's what's happened to me in the past.”

Married at First Sight Australia's Brent Vitiello is a model
Married at First Sight Australia's Brent Vitiello is a model. Picture: Instagram

Where is Brent from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Brent Vitiello has seemingly been enjoying his time in Sydney, but it’s not certain whether he has returned to his day job of events manager.

After Tamara’s shock comments on their wedding day, Brent has since said he has got to know the ‘real’ her.

At the time, the bride said she didn’t want to be with someone who “doesn’t either have a good career or have no money.”

Opening up about this, Brent said: “I had to knock myself out of that little state that I got in and just move forward to know that I'm starting to get to know the real Tamara and I still need to give that side a chance.

“I had to just ensure that I don't let the outside noise jump back in and still keep that mindset of wanting to win my wife over.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia is airing in the UK

What days is Married at First Sight Australia on TV?

Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta now?
Married at First Sight Australia season nine was filmed last year

When was Married at First Sight Australia season 9 filmed?

Here's when MAFS Australia is on our TVs

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
Married at First Sight Australia couple Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Al Perkins and Samantha Moitzi now?

Trending on Heart

Ella and Mitch were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Ella Ding and Mitchell Eynaud now?
Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Domenica Calarco and Jack Millar now?
Everything you need to know about Mother's Day this year (stock image)

When is Mother's Day 2022 in the UK?

Lifestyle

Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Holly Greenstein and Andrew Davis now?
The PM has scrapped all remaining legal Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson scraps isolation rules for people with Covid from Thursday

News

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

The Married at First Sight Australia experts

Married at First Sight Australia season 9 experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla
The woman turned to the internet for advice after walking out on her date (stock image)

Mortified woman walks out on date after his 'unacceptable' act at the restaurant

Lifestyle

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?
A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday

‘My mum demands I buy her gifts on my birthday to thank her for giving birth’

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec share secret behind-the-scenes drag transformation

Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?
The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook

Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill

Lifestyle

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series

Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years
Adele and Rich looked happy together at the game last night

Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours

Celebrities