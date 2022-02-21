Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?

Are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello from Married at First Sight Australia still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia fans will know Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello didn’t exactly get off to a good start.

Brent called his bride a ‘psychopath’ on their wedding day, while the pair also had a very awkward kiss.

But it looks like these two could have put their troubles behind them. Here’s what we know about their relationship…

Are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello still together?

While we don’t know for sure whether the couple are still together, they recently hinted they are on good terms.

In fact, Brent, 33, recently told New Idea that he and Tamara were able to save their connection.

Speaking to the hosts, he said: “Yes, honestly, we are [moving forward]. A lot of things that are said and done, it's portrayed a little bit differently and it's meant differently.

“Both me and Tamara get to actually speak properly and go through it, that it comes out the right way. So, yeah, we have moved forward from that.”

This comes after Brent failed to join Tamara for their scheduled TV interview with the Today show, with many speculating they had split.

In another clue, neither follow each other on Instagram, while Tamara was also spotted without her ring just hours before the show aired last month.

Where is Tamara from Married at First Sight Australia now?

It is unclear whether Tamara has gone back to her job in Queensland as an Operational Manager.

By the looks of her social media, she has been spending plenty of time hanging out with her friends and family.

But the star recently got into a fiery argument with an interviewer who asked whether she wanted a ‘sugar daddy’.

The star explained that she wanted to date someone with 'the same aspirations' as her, hitting back: “It's definitely not what I am saying. What I am saying is, I don't want to look after somebody again and that's what's happened to me in the past.”

Where is Brent from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Brent Vitiello has seemingly been enjoying his time in Sydney, but it’s not certain whether he has returned to his day job of events manager.

After Tamara’s shock comments on their wedding day, Brent has since said he has got to know the ‘real’ her.

At the time, the bride said she didn’t want to be with someone who “doesn’t either have a good career or have no money.”

Opening up about this, Brent said: “I had to knock myself out of that little state that I got in and just move forward to know that I'm starting to get to know the real Tamara and I still need to give that side a chance.

“I had to just ensure that I don't let the outside noise jump back in and still keep that mindset of wanting to win my wife over.”