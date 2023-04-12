Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Everything that happened at the shock reunion
12 April 2023, 14:58
Married At First Sight stars set to come together for reunion
What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia 2023 reunion? From arguments to revelations... find out everything!
Married at First Sight Australia has had us gripped over the past few weeks, with more drama than we can handle.
There’s been plenty of lies, shock reveals, screaming matches and even a couple of cheating scandals.
The show kicked off Down Under all the way back in January, but was actually filmed last year.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
This means the MAFS Australia 2023 reunion has already taken place… here’s exactly what happened!
Harrison’s ‘proof’ against Bronte
Harrison Boon showed up to the dinner party with some very uncontroversial DMs between Bronte Schofield and his former girlfriend.
Taking out some crumpled paper from his pocket, they turned out to be text chats which 'proved' Bronte didn't respect his privacy.
- Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together
- Married at First Sight Australia's Jesse Burford slams backlash over Claire Nomarhas reunion
- Married At First Sight Australia stars Lyndall and Josh 'no longer on speaking terms' after fling
But the rest of the cast were far from impressed, with Ollie Skelton saying: “Have you ever seen anyone bring props to MAFS?!?”
Hugo tells the truth about Dan
In never-before-seen footage, Hugo Armstrong revealed what Dan Hunjas really said about his wife Sandy Jawanda during that infamous ‘butt dial’ drama.
“You had Dan being like, ‘I can’t stand her but I’ll just say yes to try and make it to the end’,” Hugo revealed.
He added: “Saying things like, ‘She is the last person that I’d be attracted to’ and ‘She’s 100 percent not my type’.”
Hugo also admitted that he ‘led the charge’ by 'ranting' about Tayla Winter during a night out.
The sexting scandal
The reunion brought to light the shock ‘sexting’ scandal between Cameron Woods and Tayla Winter, who weren’t matched together.
Melinda Willis told the group: “There’s a lot of word on the grapevine. They have been sexting and exchanging nudes.”
Cam first tried to brush it off by claiming that he was “a friendly guy”, before confessing that he had got naked in a nightclub while FaceTiming Tayla.
“If you call that sexting then fine, I sexted,” he said, with Tayla adding: “Yes, I saw his willy.”
Alyssa shouts at Duncan
Alyssa Barmonde spent most of the reunion screaming at Duncan James to ‘take off his mask’.
It was the first time the pair have been face-to-face after their split, with Alyssa shouting: “Duncan, not once did you make me think that you were sitting on the fence about our relationship.
“You dumped me, bro, you dumped me, Duncan, you broke my heart. You made me believe that there was a future for us.”
Duncan replied he “wishes there was a future for them”, before Alyssa responded: “No you don’t.”
She went on to storm out of the room before adding she “dodged a bullet” with “fake” Duncan.