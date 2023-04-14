Inside Married at First Sight stars Tahnee and Ollie's relationship after the show

14 April 2023, 09:30 | Updated: 14 April 2023, 09:44

Naomi Bartram

Naomi Bartram

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton from Married at First Sight Australia are still together and are making big plans.

Married at First Sight Australia is giving us all the drama at the moment, with more break ups, walk outs and screaming matches than we’ve ever seen.

But while season 10 is still airing in the UK, it actually wrapped up filming Down Under last year.

Which means - spoiler alert - we know Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton are one of the only couples still together.

These two got off to an amazing start and went on to become one of the most promising couples, despite finding out they are related.

Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia
Tahnee and Ollie were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

So, here’s everything we know about Tahnee and Ollie’s relationship after the show…

Inside Tahnee and Ollie’s relationship

We first knew Tahnee and Ollie were still together when the pair was spotted on a double date in Sydney with the only other successful couple from series 10 Melinda Willis and Layton Mills. See their success story here!

On December 11th, the foursome were papped visiting the Van Gogh Alive multi-sensory exhibition.

The group entered the exhibit through the The Starry Night room, and were seen cosying up to their partners.

Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are still together
Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are still together. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

In a huge update on their romance, Ollie was also seen flying from Perth to Sydney to move in with Tahnee.

They have since opened up about their romance, even mentioning children.

“We don't want kids right now. It's something we've discussed though,” Tahnee told Who magazine, continuing: “Right now, I'm just living my life and if that happens for me one day, then I'll be blessed.”

She explained that during Homestays Week on MAFS she had shown Ollie around her hometown of Bondi and they discussed living together.

Tahnee and Ollie now live together after MAFS Australia
Tahnee and Ollie now live together after MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

The pair have even discussed getting married in real life but don’t want to rush it.

Ollie said: “We're in our mid-20s, so we've definitely got some time up our sleeves! We're just living in the moment and getting through what's left of the experiment.”

He added: “Having a friendship with your partner builds a foundation to have a really secure bond. There have been times during the experiment when we've disagreed, but we try to focus on being open and communicating.”

The couple made a joint appearance on Today Extra last month saying the key to their relationship is 'steady communication' and 'talking through those little things so they don't become massive'.

