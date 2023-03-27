Shock moment MAFS Australia star Tahnee realises she's related to husband Ollie

27 March 2023, 15:39 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 15:50

Tahnee realised she was related to Ollie on MAFS Australia
Tahnee realised she was related to Ollie on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Are Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS Australia related? Here's what happened on their wedding day...

Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton were one of the strongest couples to be matched on Married at First Sight Australia.

After getting off to a good start, they were over the moon as they tied the knot in front of their friends and family.

But things took a strange turn when reports surfaced that the pair had learned they were distant relatives during the ceremony.

While the revelation never made it to air, Tahnee later confirmed it was true and said she doesn’t regret marrying her own family member.

Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are seemingly still together
Tahnee and Ollie from MAFS are seemingly still together. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

"Tahnee's sister's husband is Ollie's second cousin," a source revealed to Yahoo Lifestyle as the season started airing.

"Although they're not blood-related or anything like that, technically they are distant relatives in a weird way. A lot of the cast would joke about it."

They added: "They laughed about this a few times during filming, but it probably won't be aired as Channel Nine won't want people spinning it into an incest-style headline scandal.”

Weeks later, Tahnee confirmed that it was a 'wild coincidence' she was related to her husband.

"At the wedding, obviously the two families were separated," she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Tahnee and Ollie are related from MAFS Australia
Tahnee and Ollie are related from MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

"Ollie's mum looked over and she saw my sister's fiance Jasper and she said, 'I know you! Your dad is my cousin!'

"And then she started freaking out being like, what if the bride is Jasper's sister? Because then we'd literally be blood related.

"She was going up to producers being like, 'Is that guy blood related to the bride because we're going to have an issue if so."

After filming, it looks like the couple have gone from strength to strength as they were spotted holding hands and kissing while walking around Bondi Beach.

Things are now more series and they have even signed a 12-month lease on a house together in New South Wales.

