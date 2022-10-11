Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling welcome first baby

Married At First Sight UK's Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first baby. Picture: Instagram

Adam and Tayah from Married at First Sight UK have welcomed the show's very first baby.

Congratulations are in order because Married At First Sight UK’s Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child.

The couple first met during the experiment in 2021, announcing they were pregnant a few months after the series finished.

Sharing their adorable baby news on Instagram, Adam and Tayah revealed little baby Beau was born on Friday last week.

“7th October, the day our lives completely changed,” Tayah said, continuing: “Introducing you all to our precious girl, Beau Emily Aveling, we are completely besotted, she is perfect in every single way.

“To my Adam, I didn’t think I could love you even more but seeing you with our daughter completely fills my heart.

“Just want to say a massive thank you to Doncaster hospital, for going above and beyond to reassure me and to the amazing lady who stayed after her shift had finished to deliver our girl.

“Welcome to the world our darling Beau.”

Meanwhile over on his Instagram, Adam also shared two photos from the hospital, as he wrote: “Welcome to the world Beau Emily Aveling ❤️ 07/10/22.

Little baby Beau has been introduced to the world. Picture: Instagram

“I will never forget the moment me and your mum first clocked eyes on you. I will never forget the look in your mum’s eyes. Her eyes saying a thousand words!

“What mothers have to go through to bring a baby to this world is incredible. And you did absolutely amazing @tayahvictoria and I’m so proud of you! Starting a family and becoming a Dad is all I’ve ever wanted.”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one person writing: “How wonderful ! She is just perfect ! Huge congrats to you both 💕💕💕💕”.

Someone else said: “😍😍😍😍 she’s perfect!! Congratulations 💕”.

A third added: “Omg!!! Congratulations you guys! She is beautiful! I’ve been patiently waiting for this news! 🥹💕 well done @tayahvictoria & @adamaveling so happy for you xx”.

Tayah announced her pregnancy news earlier this year, telling her followers: “We’re so excited, and the thing is we weren’t even trying!

“It just happened. I can’t believe it. We’re obviously just very fertile.”