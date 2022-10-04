Married At First Sight UK's Thomas and Adrian hint they are still together with emotional message

Adrian and Thomas have shared an emotional message. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson have hinted they are still a couple are Married at First Sight UK.

Married At First Sight UK is heating up, with more drama than any series we’ve seen before.

And following a very bumpy road on the show, now couple Adrian Sanderson and Thomas Hartley have issued an emotional message to fans.

Mental health care assistant Thomas and digital designer Adrian first met on their wedding day and things didn’t exactly get off to a good start.

But despite getting into an almighty row during their honeymoon, the newlyweds have grown closer.

Adrian and Thomas were matched on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support, Adrian shared on Instagram: "Can I just say one thing that is a running theme in all of the lovely comments and messages that we receive... me and Tom seem to make people smile.

"Honestly, from the bottom of my heart and I know Tom's too... we couldn't be happier and what an absolute privilege. So thank you for all the love and support that has been sent our way. @thomashartleyofficial."

Thomas shared the post on his own Stories, adding: "We honestly really love you all, we didn't anticipate us being ourselves would have such an impact."

Thomas and Adrian have hinted they are still an item. Picture: Instagram

This comes as an explosive trailer for MAFS sees Thomas, 31, asking his mum and dad for their thoughts on his marriage to Adrian, 37.

"What do you think I should do?" he asks his parents, with his dad immediately responding: "I'd leave," while his mum says: "It's done!"

Despite this, the pair's romance appears to have gotten stronger over the past few weeks.

They have even both been sharing loved-up photos together, hinting they are still an item.

Thomas recently shared a snap of him and Adrian along with the caption: "I LOVE my husband. Make any assumptions. He's kind, he makes me laugh and he checks me when I'm being a nightmare. P.S I'm a nightmare trapped in a dream.”

Adrian shared a sweet clip of him and Thomas before a MAFS dinner party.