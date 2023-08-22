Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK

E4's Love Triangle is an exciting new dating show with plenty of shock twists and turns. Picture: Channel 4

Dramatic E4 show Love Triangle is turning everything you know about dating on its head.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A brand new dating show from the producers of Married at First Sight Australia is coming to the UK.

E4 has commissioned a fresh format called Love Triangle, which follows six single contestants on their journey to find true love.

Turning today's dating app culture on its head, the series won't give its singletons access to unlimited matches like Tinder or Bumble does, instead each contestant only has two choices to pick from – one who fulfils their "usual wants, type and desires" and another who "reflects their deeper, more fulfilling romantic needs".

The singletons will then have 48 hours to get to know their admirers by text before deciding who to take on a date – and move in with them 24 hours later.

“The results are surprising, emotional and dramatic," says Workerbee Creative Director Ben Mitchell. Picture: Channel 4

Channel 4 commissioning editor, Lee McMurray, said: "When it comes to romance, most of us have a type we want, who often disappoints; we fail to spot the match we need, who could make us truly happy.

"Love Triangle puts this modern dating dilemma front and centre, with a trademark E4 twist.

"I’m confident British audiences will be gripped by this radical rejection of our current looks-based, swipe-right dating culture, as they share the joy, love, heartache and off-the-scale drama of the six brave singles taking part in this unique, distinctive quest for love."

Married at First Sight Australia producers are the brains behind the new series. Picture: Channel 4

But just as we expected from the brains behind MAFS – there are so many explosive twists and turns up ahead.

Selfies are banned in the initial stages, meaning all first dates will be completely blind.

Secret dates will be set up by producers to tempt singletons into a second love tryst.

And rejected contestants will make surprise returns later on in the programme, no doubt sparking drama between the originally matched couples.

There's no doubt viewers will be left on the edge of their seats.

Casting call for Married at First Sight 2024 opens

Ben Mitchell, Creative Director at Workerbee – the company who produced the show, said: "In the superficial world of modern dating, it’s all too easy to swipe away matches who could have been the love of our lives, if only we’d given them a chance.

"In this explosive new format, we’re asking six singles to try a very different approach to finding 'the one'.

"The results are surprising, emotional and dramatic. In Love Triangle, there are three sides to every story!"

Read more: