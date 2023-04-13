Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

13 April 2023, 14:59

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

How to apply for the new series of Married at First Sight UK - find out everything you need to know...

We’re all currently hooked on the new series of Married at First Sight Australia which kicked off earlier this year.

But it turns out the hugely popular social experiment is heading back to the UK a lot sooner than we thought.

And it’s good news because applications are now open for you to sign up to be part of the 2023 cast.

How to apply for Married at First Sight UK

Channel 4 bosses are looking for singletons to join the next series of Married At First Sight UK.

Jordon and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Jordon and Alexis were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

The application website states that anybody who would like to appear on the show must be over the age of 18.

It states: “In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.

To apply, all you have to do is email with your name, age, and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

If you’re lucky enough to get through the application process, Channel 4 have once again hired relationship expert Paul C Brunson, sex and relationship therapist Charlene Douglas and psychologist Mel Schilling to match up the couples.

Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK
Morag and Luke were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

When is the next series of Married at First Sight UK?

It's not been confirmed when season 8 of Married At First Sight UK will air, but it is likely to be around the same time as last year, which would kick off in August 2023.

It is also set to be longer than ever before and could run for around eight weeks.

A TV insider told The Sun: "The 2022 series ran for 30 episodes, but the 2023 run is definitely going to run for a week or two longer.

"With extra episodes, fans can expect plenty of new twists and format tweaks to make the show even more shocking and unpredictable."

Season 7 of Married At First Sight UK was on air from 21st August to 18th October, which is around seven weeks.

