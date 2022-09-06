Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Lara Eyre and Richie now?

Richie and Lara were matched on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Are Lara Eyre and Richie from Married at First Sight UK 2022 still together? Find out everything...

If you’re looking for a brand new reality show to binge watch, look no further than Married at First Sight UK.

The reality show sees couples matched by relationship experts, but the twist is they have to get married on their first date.

One couple hoping to form a connection is Lara and Richie who married during the first week of the show.

So what happened to Lara and Richie and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Lara and Richie tied the knot on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Lara Eyre and Richie from Married at First Sight UK still together?

We don’t know whether Lara and Richie are still together, but things didn’t exactly start well.

After meeting her husband, Lara, 49, admitted: “It’s worrying to be at our age and never to have a serious relationship or felt in love.”

Richie then went on to admit he lives at home with his parents, which didn’t go down well with his new bride.

In another awkward moment, Lara asks: “Is it worrying for you that I have kids?” to which Richie replies: “No, not at all. No,” before later admitting to the camera: “‘I won’t fool myself to say that’s an easy thing to hear. It’s quite a big thing.”

Lara is a star on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

Where is Lara Eyre now?

Lara has been living her best life since leaving the show and recently got a new tattoo.

She has gone back to her job as a waitress at a chicken shop in Nottingham and has been spending time with her two sons.

The MAFS UK star has also been sharing plenty of photos enjoying the summer with her friends.

Richie is hoping to find The One on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Richie now?

Richie hasn’t got Instagram, so it’s hard to know what he has been up to since the show stopped filming.

The star worked in the music industry for 23 years and wrote a song that features on a Russell Watson album.

He describes himself as a "good laugh, clever and socially and emotionally intelligent".