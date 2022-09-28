Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

28 September 2022, 10:45

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK
Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

Are Whitney and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together and where are they now? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK is giving us more drama than ever.

And one couple at the centre of all the chaos is Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray who cheated on their original partners.

While Matt was originally matched with Gemma Rose, Whitney married Duka Cav at the start of the show.

The truth dramatically came out in a very explosive dinner party with tensions hitting an all time high.

But are Whitney and Matt still together? Here’s what we know…

Whitney Hughes swapped partners on MAFS UK
Whitney Hughes swapped partners on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Are Whitney and Matt from Married at First Sight UK still together?

It is looking good for Whitney and Matt as they have been posting cryptic photos together.

After Whitney posted a photo of her and Matt having a drink together, fans were quick to comment on what a great couple they are.

Someone commented: “Is this Matt I see 👀🔥 You have come so far since the first episode, grown as a person and u can really see you becoming a better person through this experience. It’s ok to be vulnerable and let people in.

Matt and Whitney kiss of MAFS UK
Matt and Whitney kiss of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

“Maybe u found that hard with Duka as there wasn’t an instant spark and that’s ok. We move….. 😉❤️”

It hasn’t been an easy ride for the pair, after Matt revealed during a dinner party that he and Whitney wanted to "explore things" between them.

Gemma fumed: "You never tried with me, you never gave it a chance, you wrote it off...I feel used."

Bursting into tears, she said the Whitney: "You should be ashamed of yourself!"

Matt and Gemma continued to row at the dinner party, before he went off to meet Whitney at the bridge.

Scenes after the dinner party showed Matt and Whitney sharing a kiss and then sharing a bed.

Matt Murray switched partners on MAFS UK
Matt Murray switched partners on MAFS UK. Picture: Insatgram

Where is Whitney Hughes now?

By the looks of her Instagram, Whitney has been busy enjoying herself hanging out with friends and family.

While the MAFS UK star isn’t giving much away, she shared a post after joining the line up.

She told her followers: “I would first of all like to say that I’m not a crazy dog lady and secondly, yeah turns out I did marry a stranger this summer 💍. All will be un-veiled in brand new Married at First Sight UK coming soon to E4 and All 4”

Where is Matt Murray now?

Matt has seemingly gone back to his job as a successful barber shop owner in York, but it's not clear whether he stayed with Whitney.

He previously said the most rewarding part of his job is having deep and meaningful conversations with customers, giving them life advice and positivity.

Matt also added he’d like to meet a woman who shares his passion for life and isn't afraid to try new things.

