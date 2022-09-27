When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 finale and will there be a reunion?

Married at First Sight UK is back and better than ever, with more drama than we’ve seen before.

As well as tears, tantrums and dramatic exits, there’s also been one mighty wife swap.

But when is the last episode of Married at First Sight UK and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Married at First Sight UK finishes in October. Picture: Channel 4

The last episode of Married at First Sight UK 2022 will air on Tuesday, October 18.

After the show kicked off on August 29, this is the 30th episode of the series which has aired every Monday to Thursday.

What will happen at the final commitment ceremony?

If you’ve never seen the series before, the final episode will see the show’s remaining couples come together for a final commitment ceremony.

They will be joined by dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas for a final review of the season.

There were 30 episodes of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

They will then have to decide whether to split up or stay together and renew their vows before heading out into the real world together.

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion?

There is likely to be a reunion episode in the coming months after the finale.

Earlier this year, the Married at First Sight: One Year On episode reunited the 2021 cast and aired directly before the first episode of the 2022 edition.

Executive Producer, Murray Boland said of having a reunion: “It’s only right that we give viewers what they ordered and catch up with this unforgettable cast.”

She added: “So far, we’ve had an engagement, a baby announcement and a couple re-locating – so we’re desperate to find out what else this group has been up to since we last saw them, and what this unique reunion might have in store…”

Couples from this year’s show will hope to follow in the footsteps of 2021 pairs Tayah and Adam and Matt and Dan who are both still going strong.

Tayah and Adam have now moved in together, are engaged and have their own puppy called River.

What's more, the MAFS pair are now expecting their first baby together, who they recently announced was a girl.

Meanwhile, Matt and Dan decided to settle in Northern Ireland, with Matt leaving his hometown in Leeds earlier this year.