Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now? Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now? Here's what we know about the new series...

Married at First Sight UK is finally back on our screens, with eight new couples hoping to find The One.

This time around, dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are in charge of matching the contestants.

But are any of the couples still together and what happened after the show? Find out everything about the new series…

The MAFS UK line up. Picture: Channel 4

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Channel 4 are keeping tight-lipped about the outcome of the show so far, so we don’t know which of the couples made it to the end.

The contestant’s Instagram accounts are also giving nothing away, with not even a cheeky like from their partners.

We’re hoping they follow in the footsteps of Owen and Michelle who are currently the only MAFS UK pairing who have stayed together from the show.

The couple were matched on the fifth series earlier this year, and now live together in Sheffield.

But if the trailer is anything to go by, there will be some shocks in store, with some of the contestants less than impressed.

After setting sights on her man, Morag, a 31-year-old vet, says: “I didn’t exactly get what I ordered.”

28-year-old model Alexis is then seen saying: “If this was on the outside world you’d be blocked and deleted.”

Despite this, it looks like some lasting connections were made, with expert Mel Schilling claiming it’s ‘much deeper’ than Love Island.

Mel Schilling was originally on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram

She told Tyla: “Yes, [Love Island] has the elements of flirtation and love, and all that stuff in there, but our show does go so much deeper.

“It’s about people connecting and forming meaningful relationships, and I get feedback all the time from our audience, saying ‘I can see myself playing out on the screen’ or ‘that couple reminded me of me.’”

You’ll have to stay tuned to find out what happened after the show.