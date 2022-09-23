Who is Married at First Sight UK’s April Banbury and when was she on The Cabins?

23 September 2022, 10:24

April Banbury was on The Cabins during lockdown
April Banbury was on The Cabins during lockdown. Picture: Instagram/ITV

When was April Banbury on The Cabins and where is she now? Everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK star...

Married at First Sight UK is giving us some huge drama already this year, with some couples already calling it quits.

But one woman who is hoping she’s found The One is April Banbury after she was seen tying the knot with George Roberts earlier this month.

So, who is April and where is she now? Here’s what we know…

April Banbury was matched with George on Married at First Sight UK
April Banbury was matched with George on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is April Banbury?

April is a 32-year-old dress designer from Hampshire but currently lives in London.

According to her LinkedIn, her company April Banbury Designs gives clients a “unique experience creating bespoke garment specifically tailored to them.”

Interestingly, April is also the daughter of Ian Banbury who represented Great Britain in the 1976 Olympic Games.

Following in her dad’s famous footsteps April was crowned the first ever Ms Great Britain in the women over 28 category in 2020.

She told the Daily Mail at the time: “My grandmother taught my dad how to be a champion, and in turn they passed their knowledge on to me.

MAFS UK's April was matched with Ryan on The Cabins
MAFS UK's April was matched with Ryan on The Cabins. Picture: ITV

“They gave me invaluable lessons told me believe in myself and never give up on my dreams.”

When was April Banbury on The Cabins?

April starred on The Cabins on ITV in November 2020 where she shared a log cabin with model Ryan Darvill.

They ended up getting on very well and continued dating after the show, but unfortunately Covid put a dampener on their relationship.

She told the Mirror: “We can’t mix, we can’t risk giving each other Covid. It would be detrimental to our work. I have found it particularly hard.

“I so want to see him, to see how it goes and to progress on a romantic level, building on what we’ve got. We’re taking things slowly, we have no choice.”

While they were still together during the reunion show, they later split up.

In another brush with reality fame, April also starred on the Channel 5 series The Bachelor back in 2011.

At the time, she was competing for the love of rugby player Gavin Henson.

Where is April Banbury from Married at First Sight now?

Since finishing filming for Married at First Sight UK, April has been enjoying spending time with her friends and family.

April Banbury is enjoying time with her friends and family
April Banbury is enjoying time with her friends and family. Picture: Instagram

She has also been attending lots of glitzy events including fashion shows and company launches.

Following backlash on the show, April has also spoken out about how trolling has affected her.

"It's been really hard to deal with, I didn't expect so much hate - it put me in a place where I never thought I'd see myself," she explained to The Sun.

But she said it hasn’t put her off joining other shows in the future, adding: “I would never say no, but I'm not sure I would say yes.

"I've come out of this with not only learning a lot about myself but amazing friendships that will last a life-time.

"But I'm not ready [for another reality show] yet, at the moment I'm just trying to get myself through this one."

