Married at First Sight UK's April Banbury has appeared on two other reality shows

1 September 2022, 07:47

Has MAFS UK's April Banbury been on TV before? Everything you need to know about the former Miss Great Britain...

It’s fair to say Married at First Sight UK 2022 is already bringing us plenty of drama.

But one of the stars, April Banbury is used to that as she has actually starred in two other reality shows.

The former Miss Great Britain might be a dressmaker, but she has actually tried to find love on TV a few times before.

Back in November 2020, April went on ITV’s The Cabins, which put two complete strangers into log cabins for the weekend in the hope they would hit it off.

April Banbury is starring on Married at First Sight UK
April Banbury is starring on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Instagram

At the time, April shared a log cabin with model Ryan Darvill and they built up a connection, but unfortunately Covid put a dampener on their relationship.

She told the Mirror: “We can’t mix, we can’t risk giving each other Covid. It would be detrimental to our work. I have found it particularly hard.

“I so want to see him, to see how it goes and to progress on a romantic level, building on what we’ve got. We’re taking things slowly, we have no choice.”

While they were still together during the reunion show, they later split up.

April Banbury was on The Cabins
April Banbury was on The Cabins. Picture: ITV

Before that, April also starred on the Channel 5 series The Bachelor back in 2011 where she competed for the affection of rugby player Gavin Henson.

In one scene, April was seen breaking down in tears at a cocktail party when she thought she was being sent home.

“I think I just got emotional, like I’m the only one out of all of the 15 girls who hasn’t got a chance to speak to him,” she said.

“It just brings back memories of when I was at school and I got bullied.”

MAFS UK's April has been in two other reality shows
MAFS UK's April has been in two other reality shows. Picture: Instagram

April managed to come in third place overall, with Carianne winning the show.

Back on Married at First Sight UK, April said she’s determined to find The One and put love in the hands of the experts.

After meeting her husband George Roberts, things soon took an awkward turn when she was accused of kissing someone else on their honeymoon.

Married At First Sight airs on E4 from Monday to Thursday at 9pm.

